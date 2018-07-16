Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 16, 2018 - evening

Frank Walsh, Carrickduff, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 16 of Frank Walsh, Carrickduff, Dring, Longford.

Predeceased by his wife Anna Mae and grand daughter Maria. Beloved father of Karen (Gray), Francis, Elaine (O’Boyle) and Stephanie (Scanlon). Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, adoring grandchildren Eleanor, Stephen, Ciaran, Eimear, Ruth, Aisling, Shane, Tomas, Aaron, David, Amy, Frankie and Anna, sister Maura, brother Vincent, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and neighbours. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, July 17 from 12 noon until 6pm, family time thereafter. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Carra, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 18 at 2pm followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery.

Thomas ‘Tom’ Blessington, Lisryan, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Saturday, July 14 of Thomas ‘Tom’ Blessington, Lisryan, Granard, Longford and formerly of Aughakilmore. Predeceased by his wife Mary, brother Eugene and sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken daughter Orla, son Colin, brothers Michael and Declan, sisters Marie and Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, July 17 from 3pm to 10pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, July 18 to St Mary’s Church, Boherquill for Funeral mass at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Marion McCormack (Keaney), Castleknock, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at St James’s Hospital, on Monday, July 16 of Marion McCormack (Keaney), Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Lisduff, Co Longford. Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Cormac and Aisling and sister of Violet and Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and friends.

Removal to St Brigid’s Church of Ireland, Castleknock on Wednesday evening July 18 arriving at 6pm. Funeral Service on Thursday, July 19 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. House private please.



William ‘Liam’ Reilly, Corfree, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred on Saturday, July 14 of William ‘Liam’ Reilly, The Bronx, New York and formerly of Corfree, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Shelia, children; Natashia and Meade. Brothers; Martin (Corfree, Loch Gowna) Gerard (Ballinagh) Colm and Danny England, sisters Annette (Roscommon), Ellie Rose (New York), nieces and nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends. RIP.

Victor Percival, Currawn, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, July 12 of Victor Percival, Currawn, Mohill, Leitrim, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital.

Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Monday evening July 16 from 8pm to 9.30pm. Removal on Tuesday, July 17 to St Mary's Church, Mohill, for Service at 3pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Safe In The Arms of Jesus.

William ‘Willie’ Reilly, Cement Road, Drogheda, Louth / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at the Valley Nursing Home, Co Tyrone, on Sunday, July 15 of William ‘Willie’ Reilly, late of Cement Road, Drogheda and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

William ‘Willie’, husband of the late Mary Philomena and dad of the late Winifred. Deeply regretted by his sons Bernard, Martin and Christopher, daughters Mary-Theresa, Margaret, Patricia, Pauline and Noreen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 5pm until 7pm on Tuesday evening July 17 and Wednesday evening, July 18. Removal on Thursday morning, July 19 at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery.



Rod James Frazer, Garden Cottage, Tullynally Castle, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Friday, July 13 of Rod James Frazer, Garden Cottage, Tullynally Castle, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Survived by his loving wife Justine, sons Alex and Jake, daughter Stevie Louise, his mother and father, brother, niece, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence, Garden Cottage, Tullynally Castle, on Monday, July 16 from 5pm until 10pm. House private thereafter. Removal on Tuesday, July 17 to Church of Ireland, Castlepollard, for 12 noon Funeral Service. Afterwards to Lakeside Crematorium, Cavan. (Private Please). House Strictly Private Tuesday morning.

The family would like to thank the local Fire Brigade, Ambulance Service and Gardai for their quick response and professionalism.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie