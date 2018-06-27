Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 27, 2018 - evening

Max William Wenman, No 4 Glack / Soran, Ballinalee, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in his parents' arms today, Wednesday, June 27, of 8 years old, Max William Wenman, No 4 Glack / Soran, Ballinalee, Longford Town, Longford. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Roy and Cathy, sisters Robyn, Chloe and Millie, brothers Jamie and Killian, grandmother Emily, aunts and uncles Avril, Eddie and Sherina, John and Rachel, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still, In our hearts you hold a place, That no one will ever fill.

Reposing at his home in Glack on Thursday, June 28 from 1pm until 9pm. Mass of the Angels on Friday, June 29 at 1pm in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 4pm. Family time on Friday morning, please.

Max's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Crumlin Hospital, Mullingar General Hospital, The Palliative Care Team and Laura Lynn Nurses for all their help and support.

Annie Taylor (née Cuggy), Cloonmore, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 26 of Mrs Annie Taylor (nee Cuggy) Cloonmore, Tarmonbarry, Co. Roscommon, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey.

Predeceased by her husband Jim and former husband Tom Cox. Sadly missed by her son Michael, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 28 at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, burial afterwards in Clondra Cemetery. For further information contact Crosby and Rogers Funeral Undertakers, Tarmonbarry & Rooskey

Michael ‘Mick’ McLoughlin, Palmerstown, Dublin / Curraghboy, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, June 24 of Michael ‘Mick’ McLoughlin, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family, late of Culmore Road, Palmerstown, Dublin and Grange, Curraghboy, Co Roscommon.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (née McGoohan) formerly Drumreilly, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, loving dad of Fiona, Siobhan, Catriona, Noel, Maria and the late John and Adrian (Skinner); sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, sister Mary, brother Paddy, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal on Thursday morning June 28 (his 83rd Birthday) to St Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown Village arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, (Donation box will be at Church). All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Ballyfermot on 01-6265094. “May he rest in peace.”

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie