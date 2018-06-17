Deaths in Longford - Sunday, June 17, 2018 - evening

Craig McDermott, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, following an accident, on Saturday, June 16 of Craig McDermott, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. Much beloved son of Maureen and the late Paddy-Joe and loving brother of Shelley. Deeply regretted by his loving family, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, friends and extended family. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, June 19 from 4pm until 9pm and on Wednesday, June 20 from 4pm until 9pm. House private on Thursday morning, please. Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 21 in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, at 12 noon, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford.

Peter Thorn, Thornbury Fields, Rathowen, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at home, in the loving care of his beloved family, on Friday, June 15 of Peter Thorn, Thornbury Fields, Rathowen, Co Westmeath, and Bedfordshire, England. Peter will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Janet, children, Nadine, Micah, Kyle and Rivers, adored grandchildren Conor, Gabrielle, Logan, and Ava, sisters Ann, Irene, and Barbara, brothers Ray and Keith, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Never Forgotten.

Funeral Service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, June 20 at St Thomas' Church, Rathowen, followed by cremation at 4pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.



William McCabe, Drumheckna, Ballinagh, Cavan / Cavan Town, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, June 16 of William McCabe, Drumheckna, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and late of Cavan Town.

Funeral arrangements later



Sheila Glennon (née Lee), Tullyeagan, Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, June 16 of Sheila Glennon (née Lee), Tullyeagan, Mountnugent, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Philip and grandson Philip Barkey. Loving mother of Michael, Ita, Brian, Naill and Claire. Sadly missed by her family, brother Christopher, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday, June 17 from 12 noon. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Mountnugent on Monday morning, June 18 for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in Ballinacree Cemetery.

Patrick ‘Pakie’ Carty, Knockroe, Boyle, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at his home, in the loving care of his devoted wife Patsy and family, on Friday, June 15 of Patrick ‘Pakie’ Carty, Knockroe, Boyle, Roscommon. Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his wife Patsy, daughters Mary (Sligo) and Ann (Strokestown), sons Michael (Knockarushe) and Joe (Knockroe), sister Nora, daughters-in-law Pauline and Fionnuala, son-in law Ollie, grandchildren Megan, Sean, Sarah, Jane and Niamh, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, carers and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, June 18 at 11am in St Michael's Church, Croghan with burial afterwards in Eastersnow Cemetery. ‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis’.

Fergus Dunne, Church Street, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Wednesday, June 13 of Fergus Dunne, Church Street, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by his brothers Kevin and David. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Alice, cousins, relatives and friends. May Fergus Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass on Monday, June 18 at 11am in St Feichin’s Church, Fore, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

