Deaths in Longford - Saturday, April 14, 2018

Alan Sheridan, Cloncoose, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, after a short illness in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Temple Street Children's Hospital, Dublin, on Friday, April 13 of Alan Sheridan, Cloncoose, Ballinalee, Longford, aged 13 years.

Sadly missed by his loving family, father Michael, mother Audrey, sister Hillary, brother John, grandparents Frank Sheridan, Martin and Betty Shannon, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence (Cloncoose, Ballinalee), on Sunday, April 15 from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Monday, April 16 to arrive at The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Temple Street Children's Hospital, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private outside of reposing times please.

Directions to Residence: Take the Granard Road out of Ballinalee village and the house is approximately a mile away on the right hand side – please follow the directional signs.

Mary ‘Mai’ Conlon (née Loughrey), Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, April 13 of Mary ‘Mai’ Conlon (nee Loughrey), Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Longford, died peacefully at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown. Predeceased by her husband Jack and her daughter Bridie (Igoe). Sadly missed by her loving family, Sean, Helen, Joan, Mary, Jacqui, Padraig, Eamon, Bernadette and Ciaran, brother Packie, sister Kate - Anne, grandchildren, sister-in-law Betty, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She rest in peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor on Saturday, April 14 from 2pm with evening prayers at 5pm followed by removal to St James' Church, Clonbroney to arrive at 6pm. Mass of the resurrection on Sunday, April 15 at 1pm with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only and house private please.

Anthony Cox, Ballyfeeney, Scramogue, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly at Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, April 13 of Anthony Cox, Ballyfeeney, Scramogue, Roscommon. Deeply regretted by his brothers Sean (USA), James (Longford), sisters-in-law Carmel, Margaret and Mary, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, his good neighbours, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Anthony will repose at Leavy's Funeral Home, Scramogue on Sunday, April 15 from 5pm to 7pm with Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass to arrive at 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, April 16 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery.

John Clabby, Skerries, Dublin / Santry, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Bebhin unit ward, St Mary's hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, April 12 of John Clabby, Skerries, Dublin, late of Lorcan Grove, Santry, Dublin and Lanesboro, Longford. Husband of the late Bridie, John will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Noeleen, son Tony, brother Billy, sister Cella, son-in-law Mick, daughter-in-law Marie, his adored seven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lannon's funeral home Skerries on Friday, April 13 from 7pm to 9pm. Removal on Saturday, April 14 to the Holy Child Church Whitehall, arriving 9.45 for 10am funeral mass, burial afterwards in Deans Grange cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Bebhin unit St Mary's hospital, donation box at church. All enquiries to Lannon's funeral directors 01-8491277.

Ronan McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly in London, on Thursday, April 5 of Ronan McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his parents Seamus and Patricia, brother Fintan, uncles, aunts, cousins relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, Saturday, April 14 from 11.30am with prayers at 1pm followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 2.30pm. House strictly private please.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund c/o McGowan Funeral Directors. Donation box in funeral home.

Michael Patrick ‘Mickey’ Mahon, Aughnahunshin, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, in Luton, England, on Tuesday, March 27 of Michael Patrick ‘Mickey’ Mahon, Aughnahunshin, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and Luton, England. Predeceased by his father; Michael John.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving mother; Una, sisters; Caroline and Lorraine, brother; Paschal, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mickey Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of his mother Una at Aughnahunshin, Bornacoola on Saturday, April 14 from 5pm - 9pm. Removal to St. Michael's Church, Bornacoola on Sunday, April 15 for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Moore Cemetery, Ballydangan, Co Roscommon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Cancer Research c/o Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill.

Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, March 11 of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co Leitrim who passed away in New York.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, April 15 2018 at 11.30am.



