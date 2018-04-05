Deaths in Longford: Thursday, April 5, 2018 (Afternoon)

James (Jim) Fallon Artane, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred on April 4, 2018 of James (Jim) Fallon Artane, Dublin and formerly of Lismacmanus, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Marie and Joanne; Jim will be very sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Denis, grandchildren Jessica, Lauren, Aisling and Emily, sisters Veronica and Philomena, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lanigan’s Funeral Home, Beaumont Road on Friday, April 6 from 5-7pm with Removal on Saturday, April 7 to the Church of the Nativity, Montrose Park, Beaumont arriving at 9.50am for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Banteer Cemetery, Co. Cork.

Rebecca (Becca) Bissett Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death has occurred of Rebecca (Becca) Bissett Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford, suddenly in St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family.

Becca will be dearly missed by her heartbroken mother Geraldine, father Shay, sisters Tara, Emma, Jacinta, Amanda and Orla, brothers Johnny, Shane, Clarke and Eamon, Nanna, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law David, Sean, Michael and Pauric, sisters-in-law Tania and Maria, close family friend Seamus Daly, neighbours and her many friends.

Becca's remains will be reposing at her home in Fostra, Aughnacliffe on Friday, April 6 from 6-10pm and again on Saturday, April 7 from 12 noon until 6pm. House private on Saturday evening after 6pm and on Sunday morning please.

Removal to St Colmcille's Church on Sunday 8 for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis, Cavan or Multiple Sclerosis, Ireland, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Bridie Beirne (née Kiernan) Glen, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death has occurred of Bridie Beirne (née Kiernan) Glen, Edgeworthstown, Longford at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband James, Bridie will be sadly missed by her sons Michael, Gerry (Eadestown, Nass) and Seamus (Claregalway); grandchildren Michelle, Jennifer, Tadhg, Alannah, Caoimhe, Conor, Kate and Claire; daughters-in-law Antoinette, Brenda and Nuala; sisters-in-law Kathleen Mulholland and Rosie O'Ferrall; nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Glen on Wednesday from 4-7pm. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh on Thursday evening arriving at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Josie Carroll (née Gorman) Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death has occurred of Josie Carroll (née Gorman) Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford.

Josie died suddenly at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar and is predeceased by her husband Gerry.

She will be sadly missed by Brian and Alan, daughters-in-law Michelle and Annmarie, grandchildren Gerard, Adam and Jack, her brother Felix, sisters Monica and Kitty sisters-in-law Gretta, Sheila, Mary, Patricia, Kathleen and Judy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

​Reposing at her home on Thursday, April 5 from 2-8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.