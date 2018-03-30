Deaths in Longford: Friday, March 30, 2018 (Morning)

Barry Ahern, Ballymahon, Longford/Douglas, Cork

The death occurred on Thursday February 22, 2018 of Barry Ahern, Ballymahon, Longford and formerly of ‘Antonius’ Ardfallen Estate, Douglas, Cork. Barry passed away in hospital on his 48th birthday.

Son of the late Andy and Rose Ahern, he is survived by his wife Gena, his brother Andrew, his sister Aileen, sister-in-law Eleanor, brother-in-law Owen, his nephews and nieces Meghan, Andrew, Adam, Jack and Saoirse and all his family and friends. He is sadly missed.

Funeral service will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballinlough on Tuesday, April 3 at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Blackrock, Cork.

Eugene Hetherton, Marlborough Road, Dublin 7, Dublin/Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday March 27, 2018 of Eugene Hetherton of Marlborough Road, Dublin 7 and formerly of Ballinalee Co Longford.

Eugene passed away peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff of Sycamore Ward Clonskeagh Community Nursing Unit.

Beloved husband of Bridget and loving father of Colum, Marina and Mary and dear grandad of Sam, John, Dan, Grace, Vivienne and James, Eugene is sadly missed by his daughter in law Carol, his sons in law John and Joe, his granddaughter in law, Orlaith, his darling great-grandchildren and his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday April 2 at 10am at The Church of the Holy Family, Aughrim Street, Dublin 7, followed by burial in St Emer’s Cemetery, Ballinalee, Co Longford at 2.30 pm approximately. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the National Council for the Blind (NCBI) care of Martin Farrell & Sons Funeral Directors, Ballinalee, Co Longford or any family member.

William (Billy) Morgan, Newtownbond, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday March 28, 2018 of William (Billy) Morgan, Newtownbond, Killoe, Longford, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen, Billy will be sadly missed by his son Gerry, daughters Margaret, Catherine, Anne-Marie, Olivia and Martina, his sister Mary Kennedy (Corboy), grandsons Liam, Donncha, James and Cathal, daughter-in-law AnnaMarie, sons-in-law Padraig, Niall and Cormac, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday the March 30 from 4-10pm. Also on Saturday March 31 from 1-8pm. Remains arriving to St Oliver's Church, Cullyfad on Sunday April 1 for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family time on Sunday morning please.

Bridget McHugh (née Horan), Correal, Athleague, Roscommon/Cloverhill, Roscommon/Kilmessan, Co Meath

The death occurred on Wednesday March 28, 2018 of Bridget McHugh (nee Horan), Correal, Athleague, Roscommon and formerly of Cloverhill, Roscommon and Kilmessan, Co Meath (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late William, mother of the late John and grandmother of the late Padraig and David, Bridget will be very sadly missed by her daughters Mary Mee (Cloverhill) and Teresa Neilan (Correal), sons-in-law Charlie and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening March 29 from 7-8.45pm followed by Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Fuerty. Funeral Liturgy on Good Friday, March 30 at 12 o’c. Burial afterwards in Oran Cemetery.



Helen Kearney (née Reynolds), Granard Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday March 27 2018 of Helen Kearney (nee Reynolds), Granard Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford who died peacefully in the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by her husband Thomas, son Sean, brother Michael and grandson Tom, she was a devoted mother to Barbara, Margaret, Patrick, Thomas, Mary, Therese, Paul, Gerard, Aine and Celine. Sadly missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law and daughters in laws, nieces and nephew.

Reposing in Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Saturday March 31 from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday April 1 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Edgeworthstown. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.Family flowers only please donations if desired to Mullingar Hospital MRI fund.