Deaths in Longford Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Griffin (née Prunty), Breanrisk, Newtownforbes, Longford





The death occurred on Monday, March 19 of Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Griffin (nee Prunty), Breanrisk, Newtownforbes, Longford, peacefully in the loving care of Costello’s Nursing Home, Ballyleague.

Predeceased by her husband Packie. Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her nephews Packie, Tommy and Eamon, nieces Pauline, Patricia and Anastasia, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Tuesday, March 20 from 4.30pm until 6.30pm,with prayers at 5.30pm, followed by removal to St.Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, March 21 at 12 noon , interment afterwards in Newtownforbes cemetery.

Angela O'Connor (née McCarthy), Drumelis, Cavan

The death has occurred of Angela O’Connor (nee McCarthy) Drumelis, Cavan, peacefully at College View Nursing Home, Cavan.

Beloved wife of the late Vincent and loving Mother of Ronan, Shane, Niall and Cian. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters in law Deirdre and Karen, her grandchildren Laura, Evan, Adam and Riaín, her sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, on Wednesday evening March 21 from 4pm until removal at 6pm to the Cathedral of Ss Patrick & Felim, Cavan arriving at 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday morning March 22 at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers at her own request. House private, please.

Eileen Fannon (née McGowan), Clondalkin, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown and also Roseville Nursing Home, Bray, in her 95th year, on Friday, March 16 of Eileen Fannon (née McGowan), Clondalkin, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim. Last surviving member of the late John and Ellie McGowan, Hill Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, sadly missed by her loving daughter Jean, grandson John, nieces, nephews grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grand nephews, relatives and a large circle of great friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin on Tuesday, March 20 from 5pm till 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 21 at 1pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin followed by cremation at Newlands Cross crematorium. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Irish Cancer society. Donation box in church.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Murphy (née Reilly), Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at her home in her 93rd year, on Saturday, March 17 of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Murphy (née Reilly), Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath. Reunited with her beloved husband James. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Helen, Michael, Kathy and Danny, brother Donal, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, March 20 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclair, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, March 11 of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co Leitrim who passed away in New York.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, April 15 2018 at 11.30am.





