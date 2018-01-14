Deaths in Longford - Sunday, January 14, 2018

Peggy ‘Margaret’ Kelly (née MacNally), No 9 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, in the loving care of doctors and nurses of the I.C.U, on Saturday, January 13, of Peggy ‘Margaret’ Kelly (née MacNally), No 9 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Mangy, John, Patricia and Fiona, grandchildren Kelly, Paddy, Charlie and Eva, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, January 15 from 12 noon until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 16 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.



Mary Verdon (née McCusker), Crott, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St Joseph's Nursing Home, Dublin Road, Longford, on Friday, January 12, of Mary Verdon (née McCusker), Crott, Moyne, Co . Longford. Loving wife of Paddy. Predeceased by her brothers Eugene and Michael sisters Elizabeth and Theresa. Sadly missed by her sisters, Margaret Duffy (Offaly), Anne Prior (England) and Ellen Ward (England), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St Joseph's Nursing Home, Dublin Road, Longford, on Sunday, January 14 from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Monday, January 15 to St Francis Church, Moyne, Co Longford, for 12 noon funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colmcille Cemetery.



John Brehony, Clonmore, Killashee, Longford

The death occurred, in the wonderful care of the staff of St Joseph’s Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford, on Thursday, January 11, of John Brehony, Clonmore, Killashee, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brother-in-law, Jimmy Pettit (New York), nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 15 at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church, Killashee. Burial afterwards in Ballinakill Cemetery.

Margaret ‘Mai’ Fitzpatrick (née Rattigan), Cappagh, Curraghroe, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 100th year, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, January 13, of Margaret ‘Mai’ Fitzpatrick (née Rattigan), Cappagh, Curraghroe, Roscommon and Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague.

Predeceased by her husband Michael (Sonny), her loving daughter Helen O’Grady, infant grandson Muiris, infant great-granddaughter Caoimhe, sister Nellie Molloy and brothers Jim and Michael Rattigan. Much loved mother of her son Joseph and her daughters Kay O’Neill, Maura McCormack and Nuala Lynch. She will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, staff and fellow residents at Innis Ree Lodge and many friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Sunday evening, January 14 from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Ballagh. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, January 15 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Derrane Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Innis Ree Lodge Patients Comfort Fund.

Patricia Holder (née Dowling), Weekfield, Ballyleague, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Sonas Cloverhill Nursing Home, on Saturday, January 13, of Patricia Holder (née Dowling), Weekfield, Ballyleague, Roscommon. She will be very sadly missed by her husband Douglas, son Tony, daughter Katherine, brother Micheál, sisters Maria, Ann and Noeleen, her 5 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Tuesday, evening January 16 from 5pm until 6pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, January 17 to the Church of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by private cremation.



Michael Desmond ‘Desi’ Hand, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully following a short illness at Sligo Regional Hospital, on Saturday, January 13, of Michael Desmond ‘Desi’ Hand, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and late of Old Ballinderry, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Desi will be very sadly missed by his loving sisters Hilda Carr and Rosemary Gelens, brothers-in-law Ray and Wilbert, cousins Kathleen Schrage and May Hubbard, nephews, nieces, grand nephew, grand nieces and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Monday, January 15 from 3pm concluding with evening prayers at 4.30pm. Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home, Mullingar on Tuesday, January 16 from 5pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 17 at 10am followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.

John ‘Sean’ Gallagher, Greendale Road, Dublin / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, on Monday, January 8, of John ‘Sean’ Gallagher, Greendale Road, Dublin and formerly of Drumrackin, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim, retired member of An Garda Síochána. Beloved husband to Alice, loving father to Alan, Seán, Leo and Alice. Dearly missed by his wife, children, daughter-in-law Orlaith, grandchildren Sean, Conor and Emma, brothers Tom and Seamus, sisters Anna, Josie, Mary, Sr Rose, Eileen and Peg, McMonagle family, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends. May his soul rest in peace.

Memorial Mass to be held Sunday, January 21, in St Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to Beaumont Hospital Foundation.



If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie