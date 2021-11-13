Stark warnings from health officials as 4,642 Covid-19 cases confirmed

Coronavirus Covid-19
As a further 4,642 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland, leading health officials have issued stark warnings about the transmission rates of the virus.
There are 556 patients in Irish hospitals being treated for Covid-19, 107 of whom are intensive care settings.
"As we look ahead to the weekend, we need to continue to make every effort we can to drive down incidence of disease and break the chains of transmission,” Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said.
"Before you leave the house, think about the number of people you are going to meet, and the risk associated with the activities you have planned.
"Keep your contacts low and avoid crowds; Wear a mask correctly; Meet outside if possible; Avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces; Practice good hand and respiratory hygiene."
HSE chief Paul Reid said that Covid-19 was now ‘prolific in most communities and nobody wants to be the next hospitalised case’
He added: "An immediate reduction by all of us of risk activities is needed to turn this around."
