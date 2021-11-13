Search

13/11/2021

Stark warnings from health officials as 4,642 Covid-19 cases confirmed

Concern grows as Louth Covid-19 incidence rate rises

Coronavirus Covid-19

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

As a further 4,642 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland, leading health officials have issued stark warnings about the transmission rates of the virus.

There are 556 patients in Irish hospitals being treated for Covid-19, 107 of whom are intensive care settings.

"As we look ahead to the weekend, we need to continue to make every effort we can to drive down incidence of disease and break the chains of transmission,” Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said.

"Before you leave the house, think about the number of people you are going to meet, and the risk associated with the activities you have planned.

"Keep your contacts low and avoid crowds; Wear a mask correctly; Meet outside if possible; Avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces; Practice good hand and respiratory hygiene."

HSE chief Paul Reid said that Covid-19 was now ‘prolific in most communities and nobody wants to be the next hospitalised case’

He added: "An immediate reduction by all of us of risk activities is needed to turn this around."

Longford gardaí appeal for witnesses after male in his late teens suffers serious head injuries in Ballymahon assault incident

Longford boutique Fabiani crowned National Store of the Year 2021

Longford boutique Fabiani is celebrating this morning after fending off a host of high street giants to be crowned National Store of the Year 2021.Fabiani, a luxury independent fashion outlet, secured the top award at the five-star Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin last night.

Council confirms rejection of two development proposals for Longford's Connolly Barracks

Flaherty calls on local authority to "engage further" with developers

Local authority bosses have confirmed that it has rejected approaches from two prospective developers over plans to carry out a major face-lift of Connolly Barracks.

Longford among the awards at SuperValu Tidy Towns competition

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media