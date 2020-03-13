Strict 'no visiting' rule applied to Cavan and Sligo hospitals

Visiting restrictions have been in place at Sligo University Hospital for a week but from today, Saturday March 14 both Cavan and Sligo are enforcing a new visit rule.



Cavan General Hospital and Monaghan Hospital will each enforce strictly no visiting from March. The steps have been taken in light of the health concerns over the ongoing Covid 19 emergency.

A spokesperson for the hospital group explained: "Visitors requesting access for critically ill patients or palliative patients should contact the ward manager directly.

"Paediatric patients to be accompanied by one parent/guardian only. For women giving birth or in labour, one named nominated companion may attend. Security will be in place to ensure compliance of these measures. Patients attending antenatal appointments should be unaccompanied.

To mitigate against problems caused by the strict no visiting rules, Cavan General Hospital will also provide a new 'Patient Care Package' from March 14. This service can be used if you would like to deliver urgent items to someone you know within the hospital. The package can be dropped into the collection box inside the main hospital doors on the left hand side from 2pm to 4pm only.

"Please ensure you label the package with the patient name, date of birth and ward location. Please do not place valuables or perishables in the packages. Thank you for your cooperation.

All hospitals in the Saolta Group are implementing visiting restrictions from this evening, Friday March 6. The restrictions will continue into next week and will be kept under review.

The Saolta Group over Sligo University Hospital said: “We are asking the public not to visit any hospital other than end of life situations and other exceptional circumstances as agreed with the ward manager in advance of visiting. To arrange a visit, families should telephone the hospital and request to speak to the relevant ward manager who will decide if a visit can be facilitated without compromising the welfare of the patients on the ward. Children in particular should not visit patients in hospital.

“We recognise that the visiting restrictions may be challenging for patients and their families, however, our priority must be to protect the patients in our hospitals who are vulnerable to infection. We would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation.”

