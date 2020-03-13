Longford TD calls for measures to prevent exodus of childcare workers

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford, Joe Flaherty has said stop gap measures need to be considered by Government to prevent an exodus of childcare workers over the next number of months.

Deputy Flaherty explained, “From last night until March 29th, approximately 4,500 crèches across the country are closed. This will remain under review but there is a belief that this closure could be extended. This is a stark situation for the thousands of childcare workers who may find themselves out of work.

“It is imperative the Government look at stop gap measures to retain childcare workers during this time. I understand this could cost €12m per month but it would prevent a crisis in childcare when things do begin to return to normality.

“The reality is childcare facilities and childcare workers are facing big decisions. A number of workers are contemplating their futures working in the sector and we cannot have a mass exodus from a sector which was already under immense pressure.

“I am calling on the Minister for Children, Minister for Finance, and Minister for Social Protection to consider these temporary measures during this developing crisis,” concluded Deputy Flaherty.

SEE HERE: For all of the latest Covid-19 updates