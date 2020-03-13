Libraries closed but no risk to continuity of Longford County Council service provision to citizens

Longford County Council has reviewed its Business Continuity Plan in the wake of Covid-19 measures announced by An Taoiseach and while there will be some changes to the Council’s operations, they presently 'see no risk to continuity of service provision to citizens'.

All Longford County Council libraries are closed to the public up to and including March 29. Members of the public can still access online services HERE The library can also be contacted on 043 3341124 or by email at library@longfordcoco.ie.



The motor tax office will remain open. However they are recommending that the public use the online service which can be accessed HERE Queries will continue to be taken by phone at 043-3343400.



While other Longford County Council services remain open, they are asking members of the public to contact them by phone on 043 3343300 or by visiting them online at www.longfordcoco.ie.



Longford County Council will endeavour to facilitate appointments through alternative service delivery channels, however members of the public are encouraged to use the online and telephone services.

Details of the updated national measures can be found HERE

Longford County Council stated, "In the event that the situation worsens and we see any risk to the continuity of the services that we deliver, we will communicate through the usual channels, but at this time we see no risk to continuity of service provision to citizens."

