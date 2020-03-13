Public celebration of mass and confirmation throughout Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois CANCELLED

In line with coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions, the public celebration of mass and confirmation throughout the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois has been CANCELLED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT and this will remain the situation until after Sunday, March 29.



There will be no public mass on St Patrick's Day either.

Also read: LCRL urges Longford people feeling isolated to call their Friendly Phone Call Service for a chat



Priests, however, will celebrate mass privately and pray for the needs of their parishioners.

And Mass will be available by webcam from Saint Mel’s Cathedral, Longford www.longfordparish.com each day – 8am, 10am on weekdays, 7.30pm Saturday, and 8am, 10am, 11.30am and 1pm on Sundays.

The following are the arrangements for liturgies and church events in the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois during the period Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Churches

In these times of uncertainty many will wish to visit their local church. Churches in the Diocese will remain open for prayer each day at times that will be advertised locally.







In these times of uncertainty many will wish to visit their local church. Churches in the Diocese will remain open for prayer each day at times that will be advertised locally. Celebration of weekend & weekday Mass

Because of the requirement that indoor gatherings of more than 100 people be avoided, and the difficulties that may arise in achieving this, and always mindful of public safety and those with underlying medical conditions, the following arrangements are to be followed in all parishes:

Because of the requirement that indoor gatherings of more than 100 people be avoided, and the difficulties that may arise in achieving this, and always mindful of public safety and those with underlying medical conditions, the following arrangements are to be followed in all parishes: All parishioners are dispensed from the obligation to physically attend Sunday Mass.

During the period of March 13 to March 29 the public celebration of Mass on weekdays and at weekends is SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT . This includes Saint Patrick’s Day.

. This includes Saint Patrick’s Day. Priests will continue to celebrate Mass privately and pray for the needs of their parishioners.

Mass will be available by webcam at Saint Mel’s Cathedral www.longfordparish.com each day – 8am, 10am on weekdays, 7.30pm Saturday, and 8am, 10am, 11.30am and 1pm on Sundays.

Parishioners are encouraged to continue to pray at home with your family and especially for those who are sick and those who care for them.





Celebration of Baptism





Baptisms will continue to take place provided the congregation is less than 100.

A single jug of fresh water will be blessed and will not be reused.

Signing of the cross will take place without touch and the sacred oils will be administered with the use of cotton buds.







Celebration of Funerals





Funeral Masses will be celebrated in church with only immediate family members in attendance and no more than 100 present.

Those attending are asked to sit at least two metres apart. (www.gov.ie)

Sympathising should not involve handshaking or physical touch, hand hygiene measures will be maintained throughout the ceremony.





Confirmation:

The celebration of the Sacrament of Confirmation is SUSPENDED for the time being.

Marriage:

The Sacrament of Marriage may be celebrated in church.

Representatives of the couple are asked to ensure that no more than 100 people are in attendance in the church.

People are asked to sit at least two metres apart.

Hand hygiene measures in place.

No exchange of the sign of peace by means of a handshake





Pastoral Care of the Sick and Sacrament of Anointing

Great care will be taken with the administration of this reassuring sacrament.

Priests will use a cotton bud or a sterile glove to administer the oil of the sick.

Spiritual Communion

The tradition of Spiritual Communion, whereby those who cannot directly receive the Eucharist, can by their desire to receive it, also gain its benefits. Although unable to receive the Eucharist in person we are not separated from it, but drawn into a deeper appreciation and desire for its graces, which continue to be poured out to each of us.

Review

These arrangements are subject to review.

Any change will be communicated to parishes on the diocesan website www.ardaghdiocese.org

Also read: An appeal to #BeKind to one another in Longford during coronavirus outbreak