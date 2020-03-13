An appeal to #BeKind to one another in Longford during coronavirus outbreak

We've been urged quite a lot in recent months to #BeKind to one another in a social media setting, but now we need to step up and do it in the real world.

The coronavirus response in Ireland was stepped up on Thursday as 27 new cases brought the total to 70 and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced a partial shutdown of the country.

Also read: An Post announces special arrangements for customers in receipt of DEASP payments

Schools, colleges and childcare facilities are closed but shops remain open. While people are told to reduce social gathering, we are all still permitted to go out, albeit with precautions.

The Longford Leader is appealing to the people of the county to #BeKind to one another by adhering to the advice of the Government and the HSE. Stick to the social distancing protocols and, most of all, think of others when you're going about your daily lives.

Ministers and industry experts have said the supply chains for supermarkets are not going to be severely impacted by this response. The shelves will be stocked and we are all permitted to go out and get groceries. What we don't need to do is stockpile supplies.

Also read: Flaherty wants Longford County Council to take sympathetic view on payment of rates #Covid19

Someone buying in bulk in the morning will impact upon the shoppers coming later and therein lies our problem. We are creating panic for ourselves when there is no need. Think of an elderly person receiving their pension today. They couldn't go shopping yesterday and may arrive to a severely depleted supermarket. That's not fair and we all have a responsibility to that end. Buy as normal.

Older people are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus so we should endeavour to help them. Can you pick up their shopping or medicines for them to reduce their trips into the community? Can you put them at ease in some way that will reduce their anxiety? If you can, do it.

Has your community group come out with an inventive way to help tackle the spread of coronavirus? If so, let us know at newsroom@longfordleader.ie and we will share it with our many readers.

Just like the snow storm of 2018 and other big national responses, this outbreak presents an opportunity for us to show the best of humanity. We've done it in the past, so let's make sure we do just that again in Longford.

Also read: Longford shoppers assured that country has never been more prepared to continue to supply all grocery outlets