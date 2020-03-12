Longford shoppers assured that country has never been more prepared to continue to supply all grocery outlets

Retail Excellence has moved to reassure the public in the wake of people stocking up on household and grocery supplies.

Retail Excellence said it had spoken with all of the major grocery multiples and forecourt operators in Ireland. "We would like to reassure everyone that Ireland is prepared to continue to supply all grocery outlets for the coming months. There is no reason for Irish citizens to have any concern in that regard.

"The industry has never been more prepared having planned for a hard Brexit over the past number of months. Minister Heather Humphreys, Minister of Business and Enterprise, has done a tremendous job in monitoring this matter and please be assured that we have more than adequate contingencies in place.

"Social media images of empty shelves are simply sensationalizing the matter. These shelves are restocked every evening and restocking will continue into the future.

"We echo An Taoiseach’s comments when this morning he confirmed that the shops will remain open and we have plans to ensure supply chains will not be interrupted".

Meanwhile, commenting on the implications of Covid-19, Retail Ireland Director Arnold Dillon said: “While there has been significant elevated demand for certain non-perishable grocery products, supply chains are functioning as normal and were well-placed to respond.

“However, retail distribution networks are not designed to deal with bulk buying on a widespread basis. It is important that consumers behave responsibility and don’t buy more than they need.

“Retailers are working with their suppliers and monitoring consumer behaviour to avoid any shortages.”