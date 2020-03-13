LCRL urges Longford people feeling isolated to call their Friendly Phone Call Service for a chat

With the need for people to reduce social contact due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, with clubs and social activities closed, Longford Community Resources is encouraging anyone who might be feeling lonely, isolated or worried to call its Friendly Phone Call Service.

This is a free service, which has been run by Longford Community Resources for a number of years, where people are phoned by trained volunteers and staff for a friendly chat.

Anyone who would like to avail of this service should phone 043 3345555 and a staff member will then take their details and arrange to call them back.

For further information, please contact Valerie McFarlane at the number above.

