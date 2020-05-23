Creating jobs is cornerstone of Midland Region Transition Team's work

"The urgency in creating jobs is the cornerstone of our work and we must use this report to ensure that the money earmarked is used immediately and provided to upskill the workforce,” remarked Cllr Peter Ormond, Chairperson of the Midland Region Transition Team (MRTT), following the publication of Kieran Mulvey's Progress Report on Just Transition.

"There are some important issues raised in the report and it’s important that they are implemented in the very near future," outlined Cllr Ormond.

Mr Mulvey, the Just Transition Commissioner appointed by government in November 2019, and since his appointment, he has engaged with employees impacted by the acceleration of the decarbonisation programme, local authorities, state agencies, government departments and private business to develop a new pathway, to develop and realise alternative employment opportunities across the wider Midland Region.

These engagements have informed Mr Mulvey’s first progress report, published by Minister Bruton yesterday, which includes a suite of recommendations to government.

The MRTT welcomes both the publication of the report and the initial response from government, and its pledge to provide a detailed implementation plan to deliver on the recommendations.

The MRTT hope that this will be dealt with as a matter of urgency for benefit of the impacted communities throughout the wider Midlands.

Minister Bruton yesterday launched the first stage of accessing Just Transition Funds, with the registration of projects through the EU START Engagement Process, details and application forms are available on www.midlandsireland.ie.

Mr Mulvey commented, “As the Government have now agreed the arrangements for the procurement of projects in the region this will be the priority focus for the Just Transition/ Start teams over the next number of weeks.

"I am particularly keen to ensure that projects are approved and funding allocated during the Summer. New job creation opportunities are vital at this stage.

"Critical pathways for the retention of employment of BNM/ESB workers and future opportunities are essential at this stage.”

The opening of the call was welcomed by Ms Anna Marie Delaney, Chief Executive of Offaly County Council.

“The MRTT has been working very closely with the EU START team over the last number of months, and project proposals are now being sought on/before Friday, June 12 on the appropriate application form, from communities, public sector, private sector and the third sector across the region. This is the first stage in accessing the €11 million Just Transition Fund announced in November 2019.”

