Ballymahon VS to host open day this Saturday

Parents and guardians of all fifth and sixth class pupils are invited to visit Ballymahon Vocational School for its Open Day on Saturday, November 9 from 10:30am to 1:30pm.

All prospective students intending to enrol for September 2020 are invited to attend, accompanied by parents and guardians.Take the opportunity to view our bright and modern school and hear about the wide range of subjects on offer, while getting to meet plenty of new friends and classmates.

Enrolment of sixth class students will also take place on the day. Please bring a copy of the student’s birth certificate (long version) and have your PPS number with you if you wish to enrol your son/daughter on this day.



Ballymahon Vocational School: Where the Individual Matters.

