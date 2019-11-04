Digital Futures workshop takes place in Ballymahon

The Upper Shannon Erne Future Economy project (USEFE) hosted a breakfast workshop in Ballymahon Library between 8am and 10am on October 22.

The breakfast briefing focused on the development of digital strategies to foster enterprise and grow business in the region.

The workshop was hosted by the Upper Shannon Erne Future Economy Project and it included an address from Minister Sean Canney, Minister of State for Natural Resources, Community Affairs and Digital Development.

Welcoming the assembled business leaders, Minister Canney praised the collaborative approach taken by all and emphasised the opportunities that the National Broadband Plan will present and the need to leverage those opportunities.

“Today is about you, what your local strategy can do for your business, how it will help your business grow, what actions need to be taken to strengthen local enterprises and how those actions will be implemented.”

Minister Canney also suggested that attendees consider possible societal impacts of future digital connectivity:

“How do we empower the next generation? How do we create the jobs of the future to develop a robust digital economy? How do we digitise local authority in-house services to deliver the best outcomes for citizens? How do we use digital infrastructure to foster future entrepreneurship?

“What I want you to think about today is how we extract full value for the huge investment that government and industry is making in your region.

“Between your four counties, €234 million will be invested to bring high speed broadband to your regions. The National Broadband Plan and telcos will deliver infrastructure, you need to think about what comes next.”

The event was a huge success. Feedback and input from the business community was provided from across Leitrim, Longford, Cavan and Roscommon as they work together to develop a three year Digital roadmap for each county.