Longford County Council wishes to inform you of Gas pipeline installation works on Main Street, Ballymahon, Co Longford (R392 & N55)

Works commenced on October 29th and are expected to continue until the end of February 2020

The works will take place between 8:000am until 6:00pm each evening.

The Road will remain open with traffic management in place.

Whilst it will be necessary to restrict parking for the duration of the works every effort will be made to minimise disruption

Longford County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused and to thank you for your co-operation.