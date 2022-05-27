The Six Marys at Longford's Backstage Theatre

Written and presented by Jean Farrell, this play has been performed in theatres all over Ireland.

As narrator, Jean reads from diaries spanning six decades. These follow the lives of herself and her friends Mary Black, Mary Brown, Mary Green, Mary White, Mary Grey and Mary Golden.

In the 1950s diaries Jean tells about the comics and catechism. She talks about the nuns, the procession, gym slips and much more.

In the diaries from the 1960s their search for Mr. Wonderful at hops, brings great hope to their lonely hearts. Their expectations are ridiculous!

In the 1970s, failing to meet Mr Wonderful, they settle for Mr Ordinary and begin married life.

Throughout the following decades the friends meet regularly. The Marys discuss the true realities of married life, rearing babies, children, teenagers and then life - when all have left home.

Eventually the six Marys realise that you make your own dreams come true. The theme is universal.

This journey of self-discovery is interspersed with well-known hit songs from the various eras, sung by Catherine Gallagher.

The Six Marys is both comical and poignant and will be staged on May 28.

Tickets are available via www.backstage.ie or by calling 043 33 47888.