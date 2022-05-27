Search

27 May 2022

The Six Marys at Longford's Backstage Theatre

Longford's Backstage Theatre

Backstage Theatre in Longford

Reporter:

News Reporter

27 May 2022 1:27 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Written and presented by Jean Farrell, this play has been performed in theatres all over Ireland.

 

As narrator, Jean reads from diaries spanning six decades. These follow the lives of herself and her friends Mary Black, Mary Brown, Mary Green, Mary White, Mary Grey and Mary Golden.

In the 1950s diaries Jean tells about the comics and catechism. She talks about the nuns, the procession, gym slips and much more.

Longford Flower Festival kicks off this weekend

PICTURES | Africa Day a huge success in Longford

In the diaries from the 1960s their search for Mr. Wonderful at hops, brings great hope to their lonely hearts. Their expectations are ridiculous!

In the 1970s, failing to meet Mr Wonderful, they settle for Mr Ordinary and begin married life.

Down Memory Lane | A Longford 21st birthday bash and other pictorial memories from 2007

Throughout the following decades the friends meet regularly. The Marys discuss the true realities of married life, rearing babies, children, teenagers and then life - when all have left home.

Eventually the six Marys realise that you make your own dreams come true. The theme is universal.

This journey of self-discovery is interspersed with well-known hit songs from the various eras, sung by Catherine Gallagher.

The Six Marys is both comical and poignant and will be staged on May 28.

Tickets are available via www.backstage.ie or by calling 043 33 47888.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media