PICTURES | Africa Day a huge success in Longford

Stella, Serafina, Amber and Amelia Omagbemi at Africa Day Pictures: Shelley Corcoran

Longford’s Africa Day event on Saturday, May 21, 2022, was the first ever in-person Africa Day Celebration in the county and hundreds of Africans, including children, students, young adults as well as allies were present to witness this historic event, which included achievement awars in recognition of the controbution of Africans in the community, as well as allies supporting Africans in the community.

“We were honoured to have special guests, our distinguished diplomats, join us to celebrate Africa Day in Longford,” said Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi.

“Another historic moment - the first time we are having Ambassadors from Africa in Longford.”

Special guests included the Dean of African Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Morocco H.E. Mr Lahcen Mahraoui; the Ambassador of Kenya H.E. Mr Michael Mubea; the Deputy Head of Missions Nigeria, Mr Jibrila Adamu, Deputy head of Missions Algeria, Mr Mohamed Midou; Deputy head of Mission South Africa, Mr Willem Geerlings.

There was entertainment by local artists, dancers and performers including Evelyn Mensah, rappers DDOTS & DICE, and Nevtunez, dancers Chocolate Barbies, and singer Raymond Ansiemo.

Also on the day were cultural displays an performances from the Uganda dance troupe, all the way from Dublin and recognition of Community Groups in Longford and the neighbouring communities.

Members of the Midlands Polish Network led by President Barbara Stachowska made presentations to the visiting Ambassadors and Deputies.

“I am delighted that we were able to get together and celebrate each other in this way after the last two years of the Covid pandemic,” said Cllr Adejinmi.

“We are grateful for the support from Irish Aid at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Longford County Council for funding this event that helped support local businesses and artists.

“Thanks to the people of Longford and Community Groups that turned up to celebrate this historic day.”