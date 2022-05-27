Search

27 May 2022

PICTURES | Africa Day a huge success in Longford

Reporter:

Newsroom

27 May 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Stella, Serafina, Amber and Amelia Omagbemi at Africa Day Pictures: Shelley Corcoran

Longford’s Africa Day event on Saturday, May 21, 2022, was the first ever in-person Africa Day Celebration in the county and hundreds of Africans, including children, students, young adults as well as allies were present to witness this historic event, which included achievement awars in recognition of the controbution of Africans in the community, as well as allies supporting Africans in the community.

“We were honoured to have special guests, our distinguished diplomats, join us to celebrate Africa Day in Longford,” said Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi.

“Another historic moment - the first time we are having Ambassadors from Africa in Longford.”

Special guests included the Dean of African Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Morocco H.E. Mr Lahcen Mahraoui; the Ambassador of Kenya H.E. Mr Michael Mubea; the Deputy Head of Missions Nigeria, Mr Jibrila Adamu, Deputy head of Missions Algeria, Mr Mohamed Midou; Deputy head of Mission South Africa, Mr Willem Geerlings.

There was entertainment by local artists, dancers and performers including Evelyn Mensah, rappers DDOTS & DICE, and Nevtunez, dancers Chocolate Barbies, and singer Raymond Ansiemo.

Also on the day were cultural displays an performances from the Uganda dance troupe, all the way from Dublin and recognition of Community Groups in Longford and the neighbouring communities.

Members of the Midlands Polish Network led by President Barbara Stachowska made presentations to the visiting Ambassadors and Deputies.

“I am delighted that we were able to get together and celebrate each other in this way after the last two years of the Covid pandemic,” said Cllr Adejinmi.

“We are grateful for the support from Irish Aid at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Longford County Council for funding this event that helped support local businesses and artists.

“Thanks to the people of Longford and Community Groups that turned up to celebrate this historic day.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media