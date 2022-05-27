Longford Flower Festival kicks off this weekend

Longford Live & Local’s free cultural events just keep coming and this weekend there is a brand new event for the County – The Longford Flower Festival.

On Saturday, May 28 from 12 noon to 5pm, participating community groups will gather for the Longford Flower Festival, this year hosted by the Latin School, Moyne. A floral market with local food producers, craft makers, artists, children’s entertainers, environmentalists, and professional gardeners will welcome all ages and celebrate together the power of flowers and local musicians and entertainment will enhance the festivity of the day.

The main organiser behind the event is a Spanish woman and visual artist, Raquel Montero Calero who has made north Longford her home. Raquel, wanted to recreate a May tradition from her home town of Cordoba, where families decorate their houses with many flowers planted in beds and pots, which either hang from the walls or are placed on paving stones.

In the Presbytery House adjoining the Latin School, there will be an emblematic Patio from Cordoba, to celebrate Cordoba’s 10th anniversary as an UNESCO heritage site. It will consist of a large-scale art installation gathering all the pieces created by the different community groups, sculptures, and flower arrangements will be displayed in the surrounding areas.

“Its about connecting with nature and enhancing creativity through gardening and visual art supported through a core series of workshops taking place with different community groups around the county over the month of May” – said Raquel.

“This fantastic festival event would not be possible without the help of many community groups and individuals including Mary Holmes, the Latin School Development Association and the Men’s Sheds”.

The event was funded as part of the Longford Live & Local programme and delivered in association with Longford County Council.