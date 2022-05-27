Search

27 May 2022

Longford Flower Festival kicks off this weekend

Longford Flower Festival kicks off this weekend

The Longford Flower Festival committee

Reporter:

Newsroom

27 May 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford Live & Local’s free cultural events just keep coming and this weekend there is a brand new event for the County – The Longford Flower Festival.

On Saturday, May 28 from 12 noon to 5pm, participating community groups will gather for the Longford Flower Festival, this year hosted by the Latin School, Moyne. A floral market with local food producers, craft makers, artists, children’s entertainers, environmentalists, and professional gardeners will welcome all ages and celebrate together the power of flowers and local musicians and entertainment will enhance the festivity of the day.

The main organiser behind the event is a Spanish woman and visual artist, Raquel Montero Calero who has made north Longford her home. Raquel, wanted to recreate a May tradition from her home town of Cordoba, where families decorate their houses with many flowers planted in beds and pots, which either hang from the walls or are placed on paving stones.

In the Presbytery House adjoining the Latin School, there will be an emblematic Patio from Cordoba, to celebrate Cordoba’s 10th anniversary as an UNESCO heritage site. It will consist of a large-scale art installation gathering all the pieces created by the different community groups, sculptures, and flower arrangements will be displayed in the surrounding areas.

“Its about connecting with nature and enhancing creativity through gardening and visual art supported through a core series of workshops taking place with different community groups around the county over the month of May” – said Raquel.

“This fantastic festival event would not be possible without the help of many community groups and individuals including Mary Holmes, the Latin School Development Association and the Men’s Sheds”.

The event was funded as part of the Longford Live & Local programme and delivered in association with Longford County Council.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media