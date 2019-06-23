Longford U17 hurlers stage second half fightback to book place in Celtic Challenge Tom Hogan Cup Final against Leitrim

Longford booked their place in the Bank of Ireland GAA Celtic Challenge U17 Hurling Tom Hogan Cup Final after they defeated Fermanagh by 3-13 to 2-13 in a cracking semi-final encounter at Bertie Allen Park (Clonguish GAA) on Saturday afternoon.

Bank of Ireland GAA Celtic Challenge U17 Hurling Tom Hogan Cup semi-final: Longford 3-13 Fermanagh 2-13



Longford trailed at half time by 1-6 to 1-9 but they fought back bravely in the second half to overtake the Fermanagh lads and progress to next Saturday's final at Bord na Móna O'Connor Park, Tullamore where their opponents will be Leitrim.

Group Series

Longford operated out of Celtic Challenge Group F and they finished fifth of the six teams involved in the group series. They drew with Louth and Cavan and suffered defeats at the hands of Wicklow Gold, Kildare Cadets and Monaghan.

Longford were leading by four points against Cavan late on but the Breffni County scored 1-1 late on to secure a 2-10 apiece draw. Iarlaith Dolan won the Best & Fairest Award.

The Longford panel and scorers from that match was - Michael Mulcahy (1-1), Jack Linnane, Shane Courtney, Diarmuid O'Donnell, Adam Halpin, Iarlaith Dolan, Pearse Mc Nally, Ali Iqbal, Donal Sheahan (0-2); Dean Wykes (0-1), Christopher Faherty, Adam Murray (1-6), Liam Browne, John Murray, Adam Connaughton, Jim Crossan, Stephen Murray, Zach Tunstead, Liam Kenny, Daniel Gallagher.

