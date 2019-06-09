Hail the double champions! Longford Slashers put John West Féile na nGael All-Ireland hurling titles back-to-back

Longford Leader reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Hail the double champions! Longford Slashers put John West Féile na nGael All-Ireland hurling titles back-to-back

Cork GAA Chairperson Tracey Kennedy presenting the John West Féile na nGael Division 9 trophy to the victorious Longford Slashers squad

Longford Slashers are celebrating this evening after they put John West Féile na nGael All-Ireland hurling titles back-to-back with a famous victory over Cork opponents St Mark's, 3-3 to 1-1, in today's Division 9 Final in the Rebel County. 

Also read: Mullinalaghta duo McGivney and Fox blast home the goals as Longford overcome Carlow with ease

Longford Slashers defeated Ballycastle Gaels of Antrim in the penultimate round and they were unbeaten throughout the group series of the competition. It is their second year in succession to capture the Division 9 crown. 

The triumphant squad, mentors and supporters will be welcomed home this evening at a function in the Longford Arms Hotel. 

Round 1: Longford Slashers 2-1 Croke Rovers 2-1 

Round 2: Longford Slashers 2-4 Myshall (Carlow) 1-1 

Round 3: Longford Slashers 2-3 St Mark’s 0-4 

Quarter-final
Longford Slashers 5-6 St Feichin's 0-2

Semi-final
Longford Slashers 2-2 Ballycastle Gaels 0-0

Final score
Longford Slashers 3-3 St Mark’s (Cork) 1-1

Also read: Longford Slashers savour fantastic Féile na nGael double glory in 2018