Hail the double champions! Longford Slashers put John West Féile na nGael All-Ireland hurling titles back-to-back

Longford Slashers are celebrating this evening after they put John West Féile na nGael All-Ireland hurling titles back-to-back with a famous victory over Cork opponents St Mark's, 3-3 to 1-1, in today's Division 9 Final in the Rebel County.

Longford Slashers defeated Ballycastle Gaels of Antrim in the penultimate round and they were unbeaten throughout the group series of the competition. It is their second year in succession to capture the Division 9 crown.

The triumphant squad, mentors and supporters will be welcomed home this evening at a function in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Round 1: Longford Slashers 2-1 Croke Rovers 2-1



Round 2: Longford Slashers 2-4 Myshall (Carlow) 1-1



Round 3: Longford Slashers 2-3 St Mark’s 0-4

Quarter-final

Longford Slashers 5-6 St Feichin's 0-2

Semi-final

Longford Slashers 2-2 Ballycastle Gaels 0-0



Final score

Longford Slashers 3-3 St Mark’s (Cork) 1-1

Reception for Longford Slashers U-14 hurling squad, National Feile Champions , in the Longford Arms this evening. Returning around 7pm. Let's welcome them home. — Longford Slashers (@LDSlashersGAA) June 9, 2019

Longford Slashers U-14 hurlers have just won their Feile title, having defeated St. Marks, their host club, on a scoreline of 3-3 to 1-1. A massive achievement, congratulations to all involved. — Longford Slashers (@LDSlashersGAA) June 9, 2019

Heartiest Congratulations to the Grattan Contingent of the Longford Slashers team who have won their Feile Division for the 2nd year running down in Cork! Well done to all the team and also Gavin Nulty who is currently injured. pic.twitter.com/vXho3f4VhY — Grattan GAA (@GrattanGAA) June 9, 2019