Hail the double champions! Longford Slashers put John West Féile na nGael All-Ireland hurling titles back-to-back
Cork GAA Chairperson Tracey Kennedy presenting the John West Féile na nGael Division 9 trophy to the victorious Longford Slashers squad
Longford Slashers are celebrating this evening after they put John West Féile na nGael All-Ireland hurling titles back-to-back with a famous victory over Cork opponents St Mark's, 3-3 to 1-1, in today's Division 9 Final in the Rebel County.
Longford Slashers defeated Ballycastle Gaels of Antrim in the penultimate round and they were unbeaten throughout the group series of the competition. It is their second year in succession to capture the Division 9 crown.
The triumphant squad, mentors and supporters will be welcomed home this evening at a function in the Longford Arms Hotel.
Round 1: Longford Slashers 2-1 Croke Rovers 2-1
Round 2: Longford Slashers 2-4 Myshall (Carlow) 1-1
Round 3: Longford Slashers 2-3 St Mark’s 0-4
Quarter-final
Longford Slashers 5-6 St Feichin's 0-2
Semi-final
Longford Slashers 2-2 Ballycastle Gaels 0-0
Final score
Longford Slashers 3-3 St Mark’s (Cork) 1-1
Congratulations to Longford Slashers on winning successive @feilegaa titles. @OfficialLDGAA @hurling #hurlingtothecore pic.twitter.com/Ulb9kmvgI3— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes1) June 9, 2019
Reception for Longford Slashers U-14 hurling squad, National Feile Champions , in the Longford Arms this evening. Returning around 7pm. Let's welcome them home.— Longford Slashers (@LDSlashersGAA) June 9, 2019
Longford Slashers U-14 hurlers have just won their Feile title, having defeated St. Marks, their host club, on a scoreline of 3-3 to 1-1. A massive achievement, congratulations to all involved.— Longford Slashers (@LDSlashersGAA) June 9, 2019
Heartiest Congratulations to the Grattan Contingent of the Longford Slashers team who have won their Feile Division for the 2nd year running down in Cork! Well done to all the team and also Gavin Nulty who is currently injured. pic.twitter.com/vXho3f4VhY— Grattan GAA (@GrattanGAA) June 9, 2019
Longford Leader gallery: Celebrations aplenty at Longford Slashers' camogie award presentations https://t.co/AWsKt59DBe— Longford Leader (@Longford_Leader) June 2, 2019
