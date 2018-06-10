Longford Slashers savour fantastic Féile na nGael double glory

Longford Slashers are celebrating John West Féile na nGael double glory this evening after their U-14 hurling and U-14 camogie teams secured All-Ireland titles.



The hurlers claimed the Division 9 silverware following their hard earned victory over North Wicklow Gaels, 0-7 to 0-3, in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, while the camogie side were all-conquering in Division 7, overcoming Tara Rocks (Wexford) by 2-3 to 0-3 in the final at Athlone. It certainly was a wonderful way for Longford Slashers Camogie Club to mark their tenth anniversary in existence!



This year was the first occasion that Longford clubs acted as host clubs for the John West Féile na nGael National Festival of hurling and camogie.

Féile na nGael is a significant national competition and here are some statistics which reflect that - 256 hurling and camogie sides were in action over the weekend; with 128 host sides (72 hurling and 56 camogie sides) and the same amount of teams visiting the province of Connacht; with Westmeath and Longford also offering host hurling and camogie sides.



Longford Slashers historically played host to San Francisco in hurling and to St Eunan's, Letterkenny (Donegal) in camogie, while Wolfe Tones (Mostrim) hosted Clontibret O'Neills (Monaghan) in hurling and Mattock Rangers (Louth) in hurling.

Despite the thundery downpours that hit Longford on Friday evening, there was a fantastic, sporting atmosphere as the group fixtures got underway and the local Féile parade proved to be one of the highlights of the weekend. The action on-field continued throughout Saturday and Sunday.



Longford Municipal District hosted a reception on Thursday evening at Áras an Chontae welcoming the Féile visitors and a special presentation was made to the visiting San Francisco mentors by Municipal Cathaoirleach, Cllr Mae Sexton. A specially commissioned jersey was also designed for the occasion. Recently crowned Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan joined in with the Féile festivities in Edgeworthstown on Friday.



Féile na nGael is a magical experience for all involved - players, mentors, club officials, parents, guardians, host families, sponsors and supporters - and a huge congratulations to Longford Slashers and Wolfe Tones for showcasing all that is positive about sports participation and county Longford.



The celebrations are in full swing for the young hurlers and camogie players of Longford Slashers this evening and they'll certainly remember 2018 for the rest of their lives. Well done to everyone involved!

John West Féile na nGael 2018 Division 7 U-14 Camogie

Camogie path to glory

Group

Longford Slashers 4-3 Mattock Rangers (Louth) 0-0

Longford Slashers defeated Wolfe Tones

Longford Slashers 3-2 St Eunan’s, Letterkenny (Donegal) 0-0

Quarter-final in Castlerea

Longford Slashers 5-4 Drumraney (Westmeath) 2-0

Semi-final

Longford Slashers 1-3 Sylane (Galway) 0-1

Final in Athlone

Longford Slashers 2-3 Tara Rocks (Wexford) 0-3





John West Féile na nGael 2018 Division 9 U-14 Hurling

Hurling path to glory

Group

Longford Slashers 8-8 Clontibret O'Neills (Monaghan) 0-2

Longford Slashers 2-4 Wolfe Tones 1-0

Longford Slashers 1-6 San Francisco 0-1

Quarter-final in Leitrim village

Longford Slashers 3-6 Delvin (Westmeath) 0-6

Semi-final in Leitrim village

Longford Slashers 2-9 South Kerry 1-2

Final in Pairc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon

Longford Slashers 0-7 North Wicklow Gaels 0-3

@sportsdes

Congrats to Longford Slashers hurlers & camógs on winning their respective divisions while hosting Feile na nGael #SlashersAbú #Féile2018 — Niall Ward (@niallw666) June 10, 2018

@OfficialLDGAA A fantastic day for Longford hurling / camogie with Longford Slashers doing a Féile double. Also Wolfe Tones narrowed missed making it an all-Longford final going down by a point in the semi-final. pic.twitter.com/rcWbUQitp4 — Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes1) June 10, 2018