Longford man Cosmos Gilmore hoping to mastermind Galway All-Ireland minor football final win over Kerry at Croke Park

A man who is very familiar to Rathcline and Longford GAA supporters - Cosmos Gilmore - will be plotting to ensure that Kerry don't become the first male hurling or Gaelic football team at any level to win five All-Ireland titles in a row at Croke Park tomorrow.

Cosmos, brother of former Longford football star and long time GAA administrator, Brendan Gilmore, is part of the Galway minor football management team.



Barna clubman Cosmos is selector alongside Enda Daly and Des Sheeran, while the Galway U17 side, who disposed of Meath in the All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park on August 11, is managed by Donal Ó Fátharta.

Cosmos is deeply involved with the Barna club and he has also coached Galway underage development squads. Two of his fellow clubmen are part of the Galway panel for tomorrow's final against Kerry - Oisín Gormally and Cian Hernon.



Last year's Kerry minors have already made history as the first four-in-a-row winners. Galway, beaten by Kerry in the 2016 decider, last won the trophy in 2007 - a side captained by senior star Paul Conroy, who suffered a double leg break against Kerry during the Super 8s.



Galway minors have an eye for goal, scoring 16 in 7 games, including three in the semi-final win over the Royals.

Cosmos captained Rathcline in 1996 when they won the Leader Cup, defeating Fr Manning Gaels by 2-7 to 1-7 in the final at Pearse Park. It was Rathcline's first time to win that competition since 1989.

The man who is set to be the next Longford manager Padraic Davis scored two points in that match for Fr Manning Gaels, while Cosmos, who started at full forward for Rathcline, grabbed a point. Coincidentally, Rathcline were managed by Denis Connerton, the outgoing Longford senior manager.

Offaly 1982 All-Ireland winning manager Eugene McGee, then Managing Editor / Director of the Longford Leader, presented the silverware to Cosmos, watched by his brother Brendan, who was then Longford GAA Secretary.



Brendan won a National Football League medal with Longford in 1966 as they defeated Galway in the 'home' final, while he also won a Leinster Championship medal in 1968.

Brendan wished Cosmos the best of luck for tomorrow.

The All-Ireland Minor Football Final - Galway versus Kerry - throws-in at 1pm, tomorrow, Sunday, September 2, and it will be televised live on TG4.

Of course, four in-a-row seeking Dublin meet Mickey Harte's Tyrone in the All-Ireland senior showdown at 3.30pm.

