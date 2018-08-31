Backing the Dubs: 'I'm from Longford but it's not my fault'

The country is gearing up for the All-Ireland on Sunday, with Dublin preparing to battle it out with Tyrone and nobody is more excited than eight-year-old Liam Dolan from Killashee who is on the hunt for tickets to the match.

Young Liam is a proud Dublin GAA fan and celebrated his First Holy Community earlier this year with a very special guest - the Sam Maguire Cup, which his parents arranged to have brought to the Richmond Inn, Clondra, for the occasion.

Liam and his dog Bailey - who also supports Dublin - have recorded this video in a shiny red Massey Ferguson to put out a desperate plea for tickets to Sunday's match.

Liam's mother is Kathryn Dolan and his uncle, Francis Dolan is a big GAA man and played for St Brigid's, Killashee.

The Clondra National School pupil has several favourite players on the Dublin team, including Brian Fenton, Stephen Cluxton and Philly McManus: he's Dublin mad.

When asked why he supported Dublin for the past few years, Liam said they're "the best team ever" and he likes to support Leinster because he's a Leinster man.

If anyone has any tickets for this Dub-mad Longford lad, get in touch with the Longford Leader via newsroom@longfordleader.ie.