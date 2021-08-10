Longford Leader gallery: Finn Skelly wins car in St Brigid's GAA Development draw

After a long 9 months St Brigid's GAA Development draw took place at their grounds in Killashee on Saturday last, 31st July.

It was great to see so many people from the parish in attendance and it was a great chance to catch up with friends we hadn't seen for many months. This is the culmination of tremendous efforts put in by many people over the last nine months.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who purchased tickets in our development draw, to all who purchased tickets, to all our ticket sellers and all who handled our administrative duties.

Thanks to Eoin O'Boyle from O'Boyle Accountants who was our independent scrutineer for the draw, thanks also to DJ Quinny who provided sound and music on the evening and also thanks to M and A Couriers who provided us with the platform for the evening.

Thanks to Fr Manning Gaels, GAA Club, Drumlish/Ballinamuck for the use of their draw drum. A huge thank you to the Longford GAA community and further afield who supported our development draw.

Chair of the Finance Committee Gary Toher was MC for the event on Saturday and he opened proceedings by welcoming everybody and confirmed that our draw was a full sell out.

Well done Gary as MC, I think you found your true vocation there.

A huge congratulations to Finn Skelly who was the lucky winner of our top prize - a brand new Toyota Yaris.

Congratulations to all our lucky winners. The following are the other lucky winners in our draw - 2nd prize - Sony OLED 55" TV: Ian McCord; 3rd prize - Full Team set of O'Neills Jerseys: Nessa O'Hagan; 4th prize - 2 x All Ireland Final Premium Football or Hurling Tickets: Hannah O Reilly; 5th prize - Kane's Travel voucher: Sinead Casey; 6th prize - Wineport Lodge 1 Night Getaway: James Willis ; 7th prize - Keenan's Voucher: Seamus Rhattigan; 8th prize - The Richmond Inn Voucher: Barry McHugh; 9th prize - Providers Longford Voucher: Paul Horan; 10th prize - Mount Druid Glamping: Tommy Quinn.

Thanks to all our sponsors - Peter Hanley Motors Ballymahon, Providers Longford, Kane's Travel Longford, Wineport Lodge Glassan, Keenan's Tarmonbarry, The Richmond Inn Clondra and Mount Druid Westmeath.