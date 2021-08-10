10/08/2021

Kenagh farm sells for in excess of €175,000 at online auction

Kenagh Farm

The c. 53 acre farm at Derryhaunbeg, Kenagh, Co Longford which sold at an online auction

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A Kenagh farm sold for in excess of €175,000 at a recent online auction.

On Friday, July 23, Murtagh Bros Auctioneers had an online auction for a c. 53 acre farm at Derryhaunbeg, Kenagh.

The property, described as an ‘excellent agricultural farm of good quality land in permanent pasture’, was offered all in one lot.

The auction was conducted by Mr Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros and the property was withdrawn from the market at €175,000. However, negotiations with the highest bidder led to the property being sold for a considerably higher figure.

