Kenagh farm sells for in excess of €175,000 at online auction

The c. 53 acre farm at Derryhaunbeg, Kenagh, Co Longford which sold at an online auction
A Kenagh farm sold for in excess of €175,000 at a recent online auction.
On Friday, July 23, Murtagh Bros Auctioneers had an online auction for a c. 53 acre farm at Derryhaunbeg, Kenagh.
The property, described as an ‘excellent agricultural farm of good quality land in permanent pasture’, was offered all in one lot.
The auction was conducted by Mr Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros and the property was withdrawn from the market at €175,000. However, negotiations with the highest bidder led to the property being sold for a considerably higher figure.
Longford Leader gallery: Finn Skelly wins car in St Brigid's GAA Development draw
After a long 9 months St Brigid's GAA Development draw took place at their grounds in Killashee on Saturday last, 31st July.
Longford construction business certifies to world class standard
Organisations across Ireland, from the private, public and SME sectors have been recognised by the NSAI (National Standards Authority of Ireland) for their achievement in becoming certified to world class business Standards so far in 2021.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.