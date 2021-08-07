07/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452599005378
1452599028110

Tributes pour in for Clondra footballing genius, the late Mel Neary

Mel Neary RIP

The late Mel Neary

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Tributes are being paid to the late Mel Neary, one of the finest footballers of his generation who passed away recently.

The Clondra native passed away at his home in Spaulding, Lincolnshire, England on June 25.

Like so many of his peers, the much loved and respected father of three emigrated to Luton as young man and lived there all his working life.

There, he met and married Mary O'Gara from Donegal where the couple lived and reared three children - Michael (RIP), Robert and Francie.

Alongside the late Paddy Cosgrove, one of the founder members of Luton GAA Club, Mel played with Luton well into his forties.

In 1965, when Killashee won the Longford Junior football Championship, the club brought Mel Neary home from England along with Paddy with the former enjoying a starring role in midfield against Kenagh.

The late Mel Neary's funeral took place in the presence of family members in Luton. His ashes were brought home and interred in Ballinakill Cemetery in the presence of Fr Turlough Baxter and Fr Sean Casey on July 14 2021.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media