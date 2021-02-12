GALLERY | A trip down Memory Lane in Longford as dancing, ploughing, social occasions and GAA all feature

Louise and Donna McKenna from Longford at the Ploughing Championships

GALLERY | A trip down Memory Lane in Longford as dancing, ploughing, social occasions and GAA all feature

From Creenagh – Rachel Dowd, Patricia Carrig and Robert Dowd with 'Captain'

GALLERY | A trip down Memory Lane in Longford as dancing, ploughing, social occasions and GAA all feature

George, Olga, Ian and Vicky Farrell from Kenagh at this years Ploughing Championships which took place on the land of Alfie Moorhead in Knockmartin, Newtownforbes

GALLERY | A trip down Memory Lane in Longford as dancing, ploughing, social occasions and GAA all feature

85th birthday celebrations - Ms Jane Keegan of Ballymahon, Longford certainly celebrated her 85th birthday in style. A surprise party was held in the Newbury Hotel, Mullingar. It was attended by her children, grandchildren, husbands and wives, friends and family. The party was organised by Jane's grand-daughter, Karen Francis.

GALLERY | A trip down Memory Lane in Longford as dancing, ploughing, social occasions and GAA all feature

Pictured at the Shawbrook School of Dance were front, from left: Eimear Reilly, Edgeworthstown; Una Cahill, Colehill; Sarah Reilly, Edgeworthstown; back: Katie Kenny, Milltown; Sarah Kane Kenny, Milltown; Kaela Keegan, Legan. Shawbrook will host one of the many events in the Longford Dance Festival. Picture: Joe McDonagh

GALLERY | A trip down Memory Lane in Longford as dancing, ploughing, social occasions and GAA all feature

Drumlish Dancer Stars at World Championships - Talented Irish Dancer Orla Lennon from Drumlish recently came eight at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Ennis. Picture: Joe McDonagh

GALLERY | A trip down Memory Lane in Longford as dancing, ploughing, social occasions and GAA all feature

Clonbalt's Bernie Connolly who is competing in Dublin for the title of 'Ireland's most gifted entertainer over 60'

GALLERY | A trip down Memory Lane in Longford as dancing, ploughing, social occasions and GAA all feature

John Gilmore Cup Final 2005: St Brigid's Killashee captain Derek Steele receiving the John Gilmore Cup from County Board Treasurer Brendan Gilmore after their victory over Legan Sarsfields