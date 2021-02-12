GALLERY | A trip down Memory Lane in Longford as dancing, ploughing, social occasions and GAA all feature
Here's another great selection of Down Memory Lane in Longford photographs.
It includes the Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford Class of 1995, who gathered for a reunion and social in the Longford Slashers Complex in 2005.
GALLERY | 'All the King's Horses' - A dramatic trip Down Memory Lane in Longford
There is a lovely photo from the surprise 85th birthday celebration of Jane Keegan of Ballymahon. The party was organised by Jane's grand-daughter, Karen Francis.
There are three snaps from the 2005 County Longford Ploughing Championships which took place on the land of Alfie Moorhead in Knockmartin, Newtownforbes.
Dancing and music also features.
GALLERY | Still haven't found what I'm looking for! Down Memory Lane as Longford fans queue patiently for U2 tickets
If you have photographs from yesteryear that you would like to see published in the Longford Leader, you can email them to newsroom@longfordleader.ie and please ensure to include caption details and the year / date on which the photo was taken
To view the gallery, click on the arrow situated on the top right corner of each photograph....
GALLERY | Down Memory Lane in Longford - Meán Scoil Mhuire Class of 1995 reunion and Bishop visits Dromard
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on