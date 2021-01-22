Snowy Longford Gallery 8: More of your magical photos from across Longford #Sneachta2021

Snow in Kenagh: So much fun for Daniel, 2 years old Picture: Sanda Kopic

Snow angels in Crann Iur, Killoe: Leasha Townsend, Mia Townsend, Grace Mullen, Grace Lee, Nataniel Wojtowicz and Lauren Keating Picture: Agata Wojtowicz

Lucy and Grace Corr (aged 6 and 4) took a walk in the snow to check on baby Jesus in the crib at St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes Picture: Carmel Corr

Dylan Greene, Aughnacliffe enjoying the snowfall Picture: Stephanie Greene

Emily, TJ and Ian O'Reilly enjoying the snow Picture: Veronica Flood

Baby Radha Casey and her Dad Johnny Casey on her very first experience of snow Picture: Caroline Doyle

Snow day: Florence Bruton, Cloncullen, Ballymahon Picture: Ciara McDonnell

Hollie Barden along the N4 in Edgeworthstown Picture: Laura Doyle

Jessica McCaffrey, aged 5 and a half, from Mill Race Park, Drumlish Picture: Marise Reilly

Lauren and Sarah Walsh having great fun building snowmen and an army of snowmen on the wall in the snow in Gurteenorna, Longford Picture: Jen Fitzy