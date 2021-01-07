Snowy Longford Gallery 2: More of your great photos from across the county
It snowed throughout Longford last night and you took some amazing sneactha photos.
We put the callout for readers' photos within 5km of their home, and we got snowed under by lovely pictures and we are very thankful to you all.
Here is our second gallery of your photos.
You can keep sending your photos to newsroom@longfordleader.ie for publication in the Longford Leader and on our website www.longfordleader.ie
Important: For the caption, state your location in Longford and full names of people in the photo, and who took them.
GALLERY SNOWY LONGFORD: Readers' 5km snow photos around the county #SNEACHTA #INPICTURES #SNOW
