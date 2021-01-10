Snowy Longford Gallery 3: Wonderful children of Teach Leanbh, Ballinalee enjoying the snow

It snowed throughout Longford last week and you took some amazing sneactha photos.

We put the call out for readers' photos within 5km of their home, and we got snowed under by lovely pictures and we are very thankful to you all.

GALLERY SNOWY LONGFORD: Readers' 5km snow photos around the county

Here is our third gallery of your photos.

This gallery features some fabulous snow photos from the lovely children at Teach Leanbh, Ballinalee, linking the creche from home.

