GALLERY 3 | Send your Happy Birthday photos to the Longford Leader

Staying in and maintaining social distancing as the country battles against coronavirus can be difficult for adults and children, and especially those who are celebrating their birthdays or anniversaries, but can't mark the occasion due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the team at the 'Longford Leader’ has come up with the idea to help you to mark your loved one's special day or occasion and make sure they still have a day to remember.

We would love you to send us your birthday or anniversary wishes for loved ones or a photo of your loved ones, marking the occasion during these difficult times whether it simply with some cake, homemade cards or more imaginative and heartwarming ideas for alternative ways to mark the occasion.

The promotion is kindly sponsored by Luigi’s and Vocella's, Longford.

Please email your photos to birthdays@longfordleader.ie where we would be delighted to help say 'Happy Birthday' to your loved ones.

Take care and stay safe from all the Leader team.

