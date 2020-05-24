GALLERY | Send your Happy Birthday photos to the Longford Leader

Happy Birthday to Zara Brady from Gowna, who is turning nine on Sunday, May 24. This is one you won't forget. Hope you have a great day and no doubt you will get spoilt by everyone, you deserve it. Love you loads, from Sharon Keegan xxx

I'd like to wish a big belated Happy 30th Birthday to Joan Mary in Legan. We look forward to a sisters night when things get back to normal. Love from your fav sisters xx Picture: Patricia McGlynn

Best wishes to Joseph Gaffney from Edgeworthstown who celebrated his 21st birthday on Monday, May 18 and he is pictured with his new godson Jake

Tena and Mick Keown celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and this beautiful image was taken by one of the staff in St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, Amanda Carrigy. Unfortunately, before Mick got to celebrate his birthday he was re-admitted to Mullingar Hospital and Tena didn't get to see him for his birthday. The photo captures just how the current Covid-19 restrictions are effecting people living in nursing homes and their loved ones

Happy birthday to my daughter Abbie Conway, who will be five on May 29. She misses all her friends from her playschool in Newtownforbes and her teachers. Lots of love from Mammy and big sister Caitlin xx

Very happy 9th birthday to James Oates from Longford, who celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, May 20. We hope James has a great day and we can't wait to see you soon. We miss you and your brother, Aaron, very much. James also misses out on making his First Communion on Saturday, May 23. Love from Granny, Pop, Tricia, John, Amy and Nicole

Fiona Concannon, Ballymahon, who made a birthday cake for her Daddy