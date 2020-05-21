GALLERY | Let the Longford Leader help you celebrate and mark your birthday or special occasion

Let the Longford Leader help you celebrate and mark your birthday or special occasion

Charlie all smiles as he celebrates his first birthday: Adorable scenes in Moydow recently as Charlie Kearney celebrates his first birthday with his sister Abbey and brother Rían. Charlie spent his first birthday in isolation due to the Covid-19 lockdown, but not even that could wipe the smile off his face

Happy 80th Birthday wishes are extended to John Findlay, Mosstown, Kenagh, with love from Helen, Stephanie, Mick, Aibhilín and all his family and friends

Turned 21 in Quarantine! Happy 21st birthday to Chloe Flanagan, Longford town. Chloe celebrated her birthday on Monday, April 20

Birthday wishes to Mick Keown, Chapel Street, Longford who will be 80 Friday, May 15. Lots of love from his wife Tena and children Bláthnaid, Dearbáile, Lorccán,Tadhg and Diarmuid

Seán Gilchriest, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford celebrating his 4th birthday. Wishing him a fantastic day. Love from Mammy, Daddy and family xx

Best wishes to Tony McKenna , Rhyne, Killoe, Co Longford, who celebreated his 80th birthday on Friday, May 1. He is cocooning with his wife Mary. Lots of love from your son Donal, daughters Joan and Fiona, gran kids Caoimhe, Clodagh, Darragh and Aaron

Paddy McKenna, Dublin and Rhyne, Killoe, Longford enjoying a front door party for his 83rd birthday with his wife Rita. Paddy has been a stalwart of the Longford Association in Dublin for many years and he is still involved with the committee

Happy 5th Birthday to our handsome little boy Jayden McGlynn who's birthday is on Wednesday, May 13 and also Happy 9th Birthday to Jayden's beautiful big sister Mia who's birthday was on Sunday, April 19. They are both looking forward to having a HUGE birthday when they can. Lots of love, hugs and kisses from Mammy and Daddy xxxxxxxxxx

