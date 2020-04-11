A lovely of message of 'Hope' from Longford children

Following the arrival of youngest brother Joshua, who was born on March 7, Alex Noble, age 3, from Coolarty, was concerned that most of the family, his grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles, had not had the opportunity to meet Joshua owing to Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions.

GALLERY 1 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Alex asked his mammy, Louise, if he could send 'Hope' cards to their relatives saying:

"I hope this cough turns into birds and flies away, so as you can see Joshua soon."

Alex and his brother Coen then set about making the beautiful 'Hope' cards (inset) and sent them to the whole family. It was a very special card full of love.

GALLERY 2 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Now their grandparents and all the Shanley aunts, uncles and cousins want to send love, hugs and kisses back to them.

The photo is of Alex (3), Coen (2) and baby Joshua.

WATCH | Longford girls assisted by their dog Minnie applaud trojan work of our frontline heroes