GALLERY 1 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Stella and Sonny Woods, aged two and a half and two months respectively, who live in Newburgh, New York, and want to say hello to their grandparents in Cloonany, Oliver and Angela McKeon. Stella says she is looking forward to going to see the cows with Granny again and to sitting on the couch with Grandad. Sonny says he is looking forward to meeting them for the first time. They both say: stay home, Granny and Grandad, and look after the garden! Xxx

Abbey, Rían & Charlie Kearney from Moydow. Hi granny and grandad Kearney & grandad Mitchell. We hope ye are keeping well! We miss you and can’t wait to see ye to give you all big hugs. Stay safe. Love The Kearney’s xx

Sophia, Sienna and Freya Smith want to say a big hi to the granny and grandad Smith in Edgeworthstown and their Nanny Nolan in Croshea. They miss them loads and can't wait for big cuddles soon

Hi my name is Ella Moen. I am 3 and I live in Letterkenny, Donegal. I miss my Nana and Granddad especially their hugs. Sending a big hug to Ann and Eamonn Downes, Longford town

My name is Emily Kenny. I am seven years old. I have a sister Eva who is eleven and a brother Ryan who is ten. We live in Kenagh. We have two pet cats called Shadow and Persil. I have a Gaga and Grandad called Myrtle and Eddie Joe who live in Kenagh. They sometimes babysit us if our mum and dad go away somewhere. I love my Gaga and Grandad because they give me ice-cream when I visit them. Gaga makes rice crispy buns and tophats with us. We went to Center Parcs for Gaga’s 70th birthday. I also have ga ranny called Pauline who lives in Ardagh. I love my granny Pauline because she gives me chocolate. She is funny, she calls the remote control a zapper. I miss seeing my grandparents and can’t wait to see them again soon.

Aideen Donohoe who lives in Rathmines, Dublin but really thinks Longford/Dromard is home! She really misses her Granny Bernadette Reynolds and her farm, Padraic Donohoe too, and of course her little friend Sarah Birmingham. We will never take our trips to Dromard for granted ever again