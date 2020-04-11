WATCH | Longford girls assisted by their dog Minnie applaud trojan work of our frontline heroes
This is a video of Nicole Madison and Brooke Mulrennan from Newtownforbes applauding and showing their appreciate for healthcare workers especially their Aunt Natasha who is a care worker.
What makes this video unique is that their Dog Minnie also participated in applause.
Thanks to Aisling Mulrennan for submitting the video to newsroom@longfordleader.ie
If you have any photos, videos or stories for the Longford Leader please send them to newsroom@longfordleader.ie
