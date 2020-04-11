GALLERY 2 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

To my two nanas Bernie Mulvihill and Marion Scott; and my two grandads Peter Mulvihill and Pat Scott, miss you all so much. Love baby Bella Mulvihill, kisses 'n hugs

Lexi Mulligan, 4 months old, from Bracklyn, Co Westmeath. Sending love and safe wishes to their grandparents Owen & Gretta Devaney, Ballgowla, Co Longford. They can't wait to see them again for lots of hugs and kisses

Hayley Mulligan, 22 months, from Bracklyn, Co Westmeath. Sending love and safe wishes to their grandparents Owen & Gretta Devaney, Ballgowla, Co Longford. They can't wait to see them again for lots of hugs and kisses

Robert Howlett, 2 years old, from Lucan, Co Dublin. Sending love and safe wishes to their grandparents Owen & Gretta Devaney, Ballgowla, Co Longford. They can't wait to see them again for lots of hugs and kisses

We would like to say hi to our nana Mary and Grandad Tommy O'Malley, Lamagh Newtownforbes. We miss being able to visit their house and getting special treats and especially their hugs. We miss nana's hugs so so much and her boxty and grandad's funny sayings and we love helping nana in her garden. We can only wave in the window or talk to them from over their wall. Hope this covid-19 ends real soon. We are going to have a sleepover in nana's when this is over. We love them so so much and we are sending them a big hug from us and we love them so much love from Erin and Erica O'Malley, stay safe and see you soon

Right: Cara and Fionn Brady from Moyne want to say a big 'hello and we miss you' to their grandparents; Paddy and Margaret Martin, Moyne and Mary and Philip Brady, Aughnacliffe. Also to their two great grandmothers Lily McNerney and Lily Brady. They can't wait to see them soon for a big hug and a biscuit

Sarah, Daniel & Joe Birmingham, Dromard: We can't wait to get to visit you again Grandma & Grandad Paddy & Margaret Martin, and Granny & "Cuckoo" Grandad, Eddie & Teresa Birmingham, Roscommon. Video call just isn't the same. Love you & miss you, stay safe xxx

Hi to nanie Rosie Gallagher, Edgeworthstown, nana Martha and grandad Pat Reilly, Granard and great granddad Kev. Love and miss you all. Erin Gallagher, Abu Dhabi

TJ Hopkins, following in both his grandparents footsteps, by becoming a farmer. He has got a new best friend, with a new baby calf to get him ready for becoming a big brother in a couple of weeks. TJ would like to say a big hello to his Nanny and Grandad Kiernan over in Aughnacliffe and his Grandma and Grandpa Hopkins in Newtownforbes. He hopes you are all keeping safe and well, and wants you to know he is missing you all loads. Stay safe and see you soon

Zoe (5), Dara (9 months) and Abbie Nutterfield (2) havent seen their grandparents, Mary & Tom Feeney since March 7 when they last visited Lanesboro. Phone calls just aren't the same and we are all missing Nana's gorgeous baking. Looking forward to big hugs and kisses when we meet again and can't wait to see lovely Lough Ree again

From Terence & Tadhg Scollan, Mohill, Co Leitrim who are missing their grandparents: Frank and Colette McNally - Newtownforbes & Frank and Mary Scollan, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Cannot wait to see you all soon xx