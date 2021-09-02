Search our Archive

02/09/2021

A mindful run along the Royal Canal from Greystones to Tarmonbarry in aid of Mental Health

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A group of 25 friends will take on the challenge of a lifetime as they run “all along the banks of the Royal Canal” in aid of mental health charity ‘A Lust for Life’.

Kick-starting in Greystones, County Wicklow on Thursday, September 9, the group will run the length of the canal, including the entire county Longford and Longford town spur, finishing up in Tarmonbarry on Saturday, September 11. 

PICTURES | School adventure begins for Longford children

‘We are indebted to our neighbour’: Longford farmer speaks out on dangers of slurry fumes

Farm Safety: Husband and wife have near miss with slurry fumes

A mammoth challenge in its own right, the 200km ‘Mindfulwest’ run also encompasses the importance of nurturing friendships through fitness in order to mind your mind; something important now more than ever. 

With a focus on community, the group all live and train in Greystones and the surrounding area. They will bring this community element into their run by gifting the village of Tarmonbarry a unique stainless steel sculpture by Greystones artist David O’Reilly, who donated the piece. 

Commissioned especially for the run, this 3ft sculpture depicts a figure holding a steel ball, representing the weight we all carry. 

The idea of the ‘Mindfulwest run’ came to the run co-founder Andrea Splendori and his friends who were running together last year. They all believed running had helped them hugely with their mental health and to be more mindful in their lives, and set a target to complete a 240km run from Greystones to Galway last year over three days. This year, they hope to achieve similar success with a brand new, equally gruelling route.  

“Whilst this may sound like a superhuman effort, in fact the magnitude is in recognition of the challenges faced every day by those dealing with mental health issues in our community,” says run founder and coordinator Andrea Splendori. 


“Based upon the philosophy of taking things ‘one step at a time’ we will break down the 200km run into 3 days of ‘manageable’ chunks. The entire route will be run, but each participant can choose their own challenge on a daily basis, i.e. 5km, 10km or even 70km!” 

To emphasise community involvement, the group are encouraging people to join them on any of the days or run with them virtually by signing up online. 

The group will run through Longford on day three, Saturday, September 11, setting out from Mullingar at approximately 8am.

The run will take them along the Royal Canal through Abbeyshrule, Ballymahon, Kenagh, Killashee, Longford Town, Clondra and into Tarmonbarry. For further information or if you would like to join them for any stretch of the run, follow them on social media @Mindfulwest_run. 

To sign up virtually or to make a donation to the cause visit www.alustforlife.com/mindfulwestrun 

A Lust for Life is an award-winning Irish wellbeing movement created to transform how we talk about and treat mental health.

Gardaí in Longford arrest disqualified speeding driver who also had cannabis in car

Longford parents increasingly concerned over difficulty obtaining school bus tickets

‘To deprive a child of a school bus seat is akin to depriving them of education’

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media