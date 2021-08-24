Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Club Longford GAA Golf Classic on Friday and Saturday

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Club Longford, the county’s official GAA supporters’ club, have organised a fundraising Golf Classic at Longford Golf Club on Friday & Saturday, August 27 & 28.

The event’s principal sponsor is Michael Brewster and family, a Longford-born investment banker who heads the Brewster Financial Strategies Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in New York.

Flynn nets decisive goal as Longford Slashers overcome Mullinalaghta to set up repeat of 2019 county final

2020 Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship semi-final: Longford Slashers 1-9 Mullinalaghta St Columba’s 1-7

Reigning Longford champions Killoe cruise into the 2020 senior football final

Mark Hughes fires over 11 points in the very easy win over Mostrim

Connolly Cup holders Killoe are through to the final of the Covid delayed 2020 Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship after cruising to a very easy win over Mostrim at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening with the razor sharp Mark Hughes firing over the impressive total of 11 points. 

Club Longford  Chairperson Mark Connellan thanked Mr Brewster for his support, Pat McCarrick (McCarricks Cash & Carry, refreshments  sponsor), Joe O'Reilly (Castlethorn Group, green fees sponsor) and Longford Golf Club for staging the event.

He added, “We have also got great support from the Longford Race Day committee in Dublin coordinated by Dromard’s Frank Kiernan of Knightstone.”

Prizes on the day are being sponsored by Vincent King (Forgney), Michael Mulleady and the Mulleady Group, Drumlish and Frank Kiernan, Knightstone Construction.   

St Brigid’s Killashee crowned the 2020 Longford Intermediate football champions

Late, late goals clinch the capture of the Gerry Hennessy Cup

In a dramatic finish to the highly entertaining 2020 Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday, Darren Carberry struck to score a couple of goals in stoppage time to clinch the capture of the Gerry Hennessy Cup for Killashee for the first time since 2016. 

Those interested in playing in the Golf Classic can contact any of the following: Albert Cooney, Mark Connellan, Derek Sheridan, Michael Mulleady, Eamon Reilly, Gary Toher, Mel Clarke or Martin Skelly. You can also email clublongfordpro@gmail.com

The prizes are as follows: 1st 4 x €250 vouchers Glasson Hotel, 2nd 4 x golf Slieve Russell & dinner for 4, 3rd  4 x golf Carton House Hotel (sponsored by Knightstone Construction, Frank Kiernan), Front 9 4 x €40 vouchers Rustic Inn, Back 9  4 x golf at Bearna GC, Nearest The Pin : Putter (sponsored by Pete Duignan). 

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media