Club Longford GAA Golf Classic on Friday and Saturday

Club Longford, the county’s official GAA supporters’ club, have organised a fundraising Golf Classic at Longford Golf Club on Friday & Saturday, August 27 & 28.
The event’s principal sponsor is Michael Brewster and family, a Longford-born investment banker who heads the Brewster Financial Strategies Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in New York.
Reigning Longford champions Killoe cruise into the 2020 senior football final
Connolly Cup holders Killoe are through to the final of the Covid delayed 2020 Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship after cruising to a very easy win over Mostrim at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening with the razor sharp Mark Hughes firing over the impressive total of 11 points.
Club Longford Chairperson Mark Connellan thanked Mr Brewster for his support, Pat McCarrick (McCarricks Cash & Carry, refreshments sponsor), Joe O'Reilly (Castlethorn Group, green fees sponsor) and Longford Golf Club for staging the event.
He added, “We have also got great support from the Longford Race Day committee in Dublin coordinated by Dromard’s Frank Kiernan of Knightstone.”
Prizes on the day are being sponsored by Vincent King (Forgney), Michael Mulleady and the Mulleady Group, Drumlish and Frank Kiernan, Knightstone Construction.
St Brigid’s Killashee crowned the 2020 Longford Intermediate football champions
In a dramatic finish to the highly entertaining 2020 Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday, Darren Carberry struck to score a couple of goals in stoppage time to clinch the capture of the Gerry Hennessy Cup for Killashee for the first time since 2016.
Those interested in playing in the Golf Classic can contact any of the following: Albert Cooney, Mark Connellan, Derek Sheridan, Michael Mulleady, Eamon Reilly, Gary Toher, Mel Clarke or Martin Skelly. You can also email clublongfordpro@gmail.com
The prizes are as follows: 1st 4 x €250 vouchers Glasson Hotel, 2nd 4 x golf Slieve Russell & dinner for 4, 3rd 4 x golf Carton House Hotel (sponsored by Knightstone Construction, Frank Kiernan), Front 9 4 x €40 vouchers Rustic Inn, Back 9 4 x golf at Bearna GC, Nearest The Pin : Putter (sponsored by Pete Duignan).
More News
People are reminded to please bring photo ID, PPS Number and, if coming for 2nd dose, bring the Vaccination card.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.