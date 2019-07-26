GALLERY | Ballymahon heats up to a subtropical 29.5C as Center Parcs Longford Forest resort is unveiled

After months of anticipation, Center Parcs Longford Forest officially launched today, offering the nation a glimpse of what families can expect to enjoy and experience at the resort, including the Subtropical Swimming Paradise, Ireland’s largest waterpark that is heated to 29.5C all year round, over 100 indoor and outdoor activities, stunning lodge accommodation and lots more.

The short break destination will welcome its first paying guests on Monday, July 29 and for many years to come, as the resort is set to become Ireland’s leading short break destination, offering Irish families quality time whatever the weather.

To celebrate the launch of the long-awaited forest resort, 2,000 special guests were invited to an exclusive weekend and treated to a spectacular family event on Friday evening.

During the weekend, guests will sample a wide range of the activities on offer at Center Parcs Longford Forest.

With indoor and outdoor sports, creative pursuits, nature activities, water sports and so much more, there is something for all ages of the family to enjoy, whatever the weather.

The €233 million development has been delivered on time and within budget. The construction phase alone saw over 750 jobs created and a further 1,000 permanent positions now the village is operational, with most of the team coming from the local area. Center Parcs Longford Forest is expected to inject €32 million to the Irish economy each year.

Set amongst 400 acres of beautiful woodland, Center Parcs Longford Forest will accommodate up to 2,500 guests during each short break.

The forest resort is home to 466 high quality self-catering lodges and 30 apartments, offers more than 100 indoor and outdoor activities to suit all ages, abilities and interests, and boasts the Subtropical Swimming Paradise, which is open daily from 9.30am – 9pm.

Center Parcs Longford Forest features a wide range of delicious dining options and shops, not to mention the innovative Aqua Sana Spa for those in need of some ‘me’ time.

With a car-free environment and bicycles welcome, the weather-proof forest resort has been designed specifically with Irish families (and the Irish weather!) in mind.

Open 365 days a year, Center Parcs Longford Forest adds an entirely new offering to Ireland’s domestic tourism market and one which Irish families can officially enjoy from Monday, July 29.

Commenting on the launch weekend, Martin Dalby, CEO of Center Parcs Ireland said: “We are thrilled to launch Center Parcs Longford Forest today and declare the resort officially open on Monday. It is almost exactly four years since we announced plans to open Center Parcs in Ireland and we are filled with an enormous sense of pride at what has been achieved in such an incredibly short period of time. We are sure that the resort will be a huge success amongst Irish families and that it will provide an amazing space for families to enjoy quality time together and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

