White's Bridge installed in Newcastle Woods ahead of official Center Parcs Longford Forest opening this weekend
The new bridge connecting both sides of Newcastle Woods was installed earlier today
There's been a lot of talk about a replacement for the old White Bridge which used to connect one side of Newcastle Woods to the other over the past couple of years and today that plan finally came to fruition as the Longford County Council Regeneration Team installed White's Bridge in the woods.
The new bridge will link the pathways on the north and south of the River Inny and will further enhance the beautiful amenity that his Newcastle Woods.
This bridge was funded by Longford County Council and the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs under the Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure Scheme 2017.
