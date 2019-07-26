GALLERY | €233m Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday resort looks stunning ahead of grand opening weekend

This weekend marks the grand opening of the €233m Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday village and the arrival of the first paying guests to the resort on Monday, July 29.

Located on a huge 395 acre site at Newcastle Wood, Ballymahon, the Center Parcs Longford Forest resort is the most significant tourism development ever in county Longford and one of the largest in the state.

Longford Forest is Center Parcs UK’s 6th short break destination, the first in Ireland, and the figures associated with the Ballymahon development are quite staggering.

750 jobs were created during the construction phase. 1,000 people will gain permanent employment.

There is capacity for up to 2,500 guests - that is equivalent to almost 5% of Longford’s entire population visiting and staying in the resort at any one time. Essentially a large town in itself.

The people of Longford and Ballymahon are delighted to welcome Center Parcs and you can read more about the resort in our special commemorative supplement in this week’s Leader. Thanks to all businesses who placed advertisements and to those who contributed articles and photographs.

