08/11/2021

Minister Troy concludes trade mission to North America

Longford Leader reporter

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Robert Troy TD, Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation has concluded his five-day trade and investment visit to Canada and the United States covering Toronto, Montréal, Boston and New York. 

Speaking on his last day of the trade visit, the Longford / Westmeath representative and Minister said, “The past number of days meeting with Irish, Canadian and American companies has been hugely encouraging as we look ahead to a post pandemic recovery. 

“The passion and innovation of Irish businesses on the ground in Canada and the US as well as the continued positive endorsement from companies with investment in Ireland further demonstrates the importance and necessity of Ireland’s pro-trade policies. I want to commend the work of our enterprise agencies, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland, who support and foster vital relationships and partnerships with markets across North America. It was a pleasure to join them and support their work in Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, and New Jersey, and I look forward to future progress and stronger relationships across North America.”

The US and Canadian markets represented 18% of total Enterprise Ireland client exports in 2020, with exports reaching almost €4.5bn to the North American region.

In terms of foreign direct investment, North America is a particularly thriving market for Ireland. Between the US and Canada over 800 companies employ nearly 170,000 people directly in Ireland.

During his visit Minister Troy supported several key company announcements including:

Canadian Market Announcements:

  • Swoop Funding launch in the Canadian market following successful launches in the UK and Australia.
  • Louth-based XOCEAN, which recently secured €8m in investment, will expand their team in Canada with the appointment of a new Country Manager. Canada has the longest shoreline in the world and offers a significant market for hydrographic data collection in addition to being a nexus to the high growth, North American offshore wind market. Xocean are expecting to more than triple revenue in Canada in 2021.
  • Keenan/Alltech announces an extensive new partner network in Québec – with seven new partners for sales and servicing across the province for its sustainable farming solutions.
  • Combilift continues its growth in Canada, securing new contracts with GFL Environmental and Aosom in Ontario and QTG in Québec.
  • Multihog, a leader in the multi-purpose tractor and sweeper fields, has just announced a new deal with Ville de Laval for nine additional machines, valued at CAD1.3 million. The machines will join Laval’s existing fleet of 18 Multihogs, making Ville de Laval the largest owner and operator of Multihogs in the world.
  • Identifying Canada as a key growth market for its range of agricultural attachments, ProDig has announced the appointment of two import and distribution companies, North Valley Equipment (BC and AB) and Harco Ag (ON), to handle their agri-equipment sales across Canada.


USA Market Announcements

  • Meditec Medical, who provide therapeutic support surfaces to hospitals, have signed a partnership agreement with Premier Healthcare Alliance in the United States to act as preferred supplier to Premier's extensive network of children's hospitals for their KIINDO pressure reducing mattress.
  • Meditec Medical have signed an agreement for the supply of their new Nest Cushion to Boston Children's Hospital, in addition to their existing relationship with Boston Children’s Hospital to manufacture and supply their Mediflex pressure relief mattresses to its entire hospital network.
  • PacSana has announced a pilot with Visiting Nurse & Community Care (VNCC) in Massachusetts, to incorporate PacSana’s home monitoring technology into VNCC’s offering for senior citizens. PacSana’s technology includes a monitoring bracelet and communications gateway providing real time data on its clients. The pilot is one of six customer pilots and projects that PacSana have developed in Massachusetts in 2021.

