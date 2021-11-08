Minister Troy concludes trade mission to North America

Robert Troy TD, Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation has concluded his five-day trade and investment visit to Canada and the United States covering Toronto, Montréal, Boston and New York.
Speaking on his last day of the trade visit, the Longford / Westmeath representative and Minister said, “The past number of days meeting with Irish, Canadian and American companies has been hugely encouraging as we look ahead to a post pandemic recovery.
“The passion and innovation of Irish businesses on the ground in Canada and the US as well as the continued positive endorsement from companies with investment in Ireland further demonstrates the importance and necessity of Ireland’s pro-trade policies. I want to commend the work of our enterprise agencies, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland, who support and foster vital relationships and partnerships with markets across North America. It was a pleasure to join them and support their work in Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, and New Jersey, and I look forward to future progress and stronger relationships across North America.”
Longford's St Mel’s Brewery announces plans to boost tourism
St Mel’s Brewing Company, an independent brewery based in Longford town, has announced plans to boost Longford tourism.
Longford JFC Final: Legan Sarsfields crowned Junior champions in brilliant win over Ballymore
Legan Sarsfields claimed their 6th junior title after producing a brilliant performance to beat Ballymore in the county championship final in an electric atmosphere at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.
Longford SFC Final: Mullinalaghta in control against Mostrim as another county title is won
Mullinalaghta were nearly always in control as they gradually cruised to a comfortable win over Mostrim in the 2021 Senior Football Championship Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.
The US and Canadian markets represented 18% of total Enterprise Ireland client exports in 2020, with exports reaching almost €4.5bn to the North American region.
In terms of foreign direct investment, North America is a particularly thriving market for Ireland. Between the US and Canada over 800 companies employ nearly 170,000 people directly in Ireland.
During his visit Minister Troy supported several key company announcements including:
Canadian Market Announcements:
USA Market Announcements
Karen Hackett, Head of People Experience at Permanent; Andrew Brownlee, CEO of SOLAS, the Further Education and Training Authority and Angela Smith, CEO of WorkEqual
Longford Tidy Towns Volunteers are eagerly awaiting this years results of the National Tidy Towns Competition which is due out shortly.
Local band AudioPilot are to release a "band aid style" single in the lead up to Christmas after local councillors approved funding of €3,000 towards the charity project
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.