Search

07/11/2021

Longford's St Mel’s Brewery announces plans to boost tourism

Longford's St Mel's Brewing Company launches innovative canned beer range and brewery shop

St Mel's Brewing Company has announced plans to boost Longford tourism

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

St Mel’s Brewing Company, an independent brewery based in Longford town, has announced plans to boost Longford tourism.

 

It comes as the business, run by Longford natives Liam Hanlon and Eoin Tynan this week revealed their new look Front of House reception area at the brewery on the Ballinalee Road.

The reception space has been transformed as part of a major investment by the company in their move to become a new tourist attraction for the town.

St Mel’s Brewing company was established in 2014 and has since become a very popular brand here in Longford and further afield. Their production facility was the first brewery in the midlands since the 1800s.

Liam explains ‘the name is very much rooted in our community – we wanted a name that was synonymous with Longford.’

In recent years, the craft beer sector in Ireland has grown exponentially, but the COVID pandemic posed serious challenges for St Mel’s and their craft beer counterparts across Ireland. However, undeterred by these challenges, Liam and Eoin adapted their business model to embrace the changes brought about by coronavirus.

A reception area was opened at the Ballinalee Road premises to allow customers to click and collect, and they began shipping their popular beer subscription packages to customers all over Ireland via their new e-commerce platform.

Liam says the pandemic also gave them the opportunity to experiment with their product offering, resulting in several limited-edition brews which have been very well received by the hospitality and off-sales sectors.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media