Seventeen new homes completed in third quarter of 2021 in Longford

Longford had the lowest number of home completions of any local authority between July and September of this year.

Just 17 new homes were finished in Quarter 3 according to figures recently published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The majority of these (eight homes) were completed in the Longford Local Electoral Area.



Six properties were completed in the Ballymahon Local Electoral Area and a further three were completed in the Granard Local Electoral Area.

In surrounding counties figures for completions were also quite low. Cavan only had 45 new homes completed in the third quarter of this year while Roscommon had 54 and Leitrim had 26 new homes completed.

Nationally, Kildare was the local authority with the highest number of completions in the third quarter of 2021 with 541 new homes finished during the three month period.

* The primary data source used for the New Dwellings Completions series is the ESB Networks new domestic connections dataset, where the date that the connection is energized determines the date of completion. It is accepted that the ESB domestic connections dataset is overestimating new dwellings and the CSO has adjusted for this overcount by using additional information from the ESB and other data sources.